Former Forest Lake Area High School graduate and Wyoming native Josie Bothun is thriving this summer, having a strong developmental offseason that she hopes will translate to the upcoming season in her junior year at Penn State.
“I think this summer has been one of the best summers [for my development],” Bothun said. “I’ve had a good balance between hockey and life.”
Bothun was one of 29 men’s and women’s goalie invitees to the 2022 USA National Goaltending Camp that took place May 19-22 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.
“It was a great experience,” Bothun said. “I was fortunate enough to meet a lot of goaltenders that are at that same caliber and learn a lot from the goalie coaches there. So that was a really eye-opening experience.”
Almost two months later, Bothun was invited to the 2022 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival that took place Aug. 8-13 at the LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York.
“It was amazing,” Bothun said. “And I think that was good prep for this upcoming season.”
Bothun’s incredible sophomore season created these opportunities for her this summer. In addition to being named the College Hockey Of America Goalie of the Week seven times and two-time CHA Goalie of the Month, Bothun was a semifinalist for the Hockey Commissioner’s Association National Goaltender of the Year award.
“When I reflect back on my season, it’s always nice to see success, obviously, but there’s also a ton of hard work that goes into it,” Bothun said.
Bothun finished the season with a 1.69 goals-against average and .921 save percentage, setting Penn State single-season records with 18 wins and nine shutouts. Bothun backstopped the Nittany Lions to a 18-10-5 record, starting all 33 games in the 2021-22 season.
Outside of training, Bothun said another major reason behind her success is the team in front of her. Bothun said she’s got a solid defensive core in front of her and a strong group offensively.
Bothun’s sophomore season made a major impact on her development and sets her up for success in the 2022-23 campaign.
“I think it was like really good for my development,” Bothun said. “I definitely had like ups and downs, but I think that that was a necessary evil in order to make me better, so I definitely learned a lot.”
Bothun is excited for her junior year, where she will look to continue her strong career with the Nittany Lions.
“I’m so excited. … I’ve done a lot of prep work, and I’m just excited to see how that translates,” Bothun said.
While Bothun said she takes it one day at a time, she has some major goals in mind for this upcoming season.
“I want to make it to like a Frozen Four National Championship type-game,” Bothun said. “I want to get my team there. I want to win the CHA for sure.”
