Newly hired head coach Jay Ekman brings a unique resume to the Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team as the replacement for Jon Loo, who resigned from the position after nine years of leading the team.
While this is Ekman’s first head coaching position at the high school level, he brings an extensive hockey background to the job. Ekman has been a Minnesota hockey scout for three years. He’s currently with the Chippewa Steel in the North American Hockey League after previously scouting for the Chicago Cougars, Northeast Generals and St. Cloud Norsemen.
Ekman coached the Andover Bantam AA youth hockey team for seven years through the Andover Youth Hockey Association. In fact, Ekman said one of his favorite memories is how he worked with most of Andover’s 2022 roster that won the Class AA State Championship in Bantams. He’s also been involved through coaching and evaluating in District 10 in the Minnesota High Performance League.
Ekman learned he wanted to coach hockey when he got the “spark” in his senior year at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls as an assistant manager for the school’s hockey team.
He played football there and graduated with degrees in business marketing and communications and business administration, which he now uses in his full-time senior account executive position at Inovalon. Before college, Ekman played one year of junior hockey for the Granite City Lumberjacks and briefly with the Hudson Crusaders after playing at Andover High School.
The passion for hockey in Forest Lake is what appealed and grabbed his attention.
“Looking at the landscape of where Forest Lake hockey is right now and where it can be, just speaking with a few people within the community as I got hired,” Ekman said, “there’s some great excitement to want to grow the game and enhance the skill and development of their players.”
Ekman knows what it takes for a player to succeed at higher levels as a scout, which helps him with player development. It’s not just passion that he’s excited about, though, as Ekman said the team has strong potential, especially with all of the youth on the roster.
“It’s an exciting roster to be able to work with and hopefully transmit some values into the team that will allow them to be successful and win more hockey games,” Ekman said.
That passion for the game is also what Ekman said he brings to the program, and his desire to help develop players – a “core passion” of his. Ekman said the first priority is to “set a standard of culture” in the locker room, and that foundation will ease the on-ice changes. He also said that strong off-ice habits will lead to the ice, which will then lead to winning habits.
“Getting my players to buy into the vision that we want to portray on and off the ice will be the biggest thing as we start off, and then once we establish a culture and understanding of what it’s going to take to win, we have the locker room,” Ekman said.
“It will make our lives easier with trying to develop different strategies within the game and finding the core competencies to what our players’ strengths are and weaknesses and establishing a game plan off of that.”
So getting the team to buy into the program is important, Ekman said, as well as returning to the basics.
“I’m just really excited to help grow this community and get the passion back into the boys program,” Ekman said, “and hopefully my energy and spark of wanting to win will have a trickle down effect to our other teams, and we can build a strong and continuous youth association to a high school association.”
Ekman, who describes himself as a “heavy skills development” coach, said he wants his team to play with speed, physicality and discipline but also have some “swagger.” His goal is for the Rangers to be competitive in the Suburban East Conference, where they went 1-11-1 this past season.
“There’s some rich history in Forest Lake hockey with some great players that have played at the highest levels that come through here,” Ekman said. “… I want to be a contender. I want to be a type of team that if you’re going to play Forest Lake, you’re going to circle the calendar because we’re going to give you our best effort every single night. That’s what my vision and hope is moving forward here.”
