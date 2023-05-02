Jay Ekman BHKY.jpeg

Jay Ekman, the new Forest Lake Rangers head boys hockey coach, brings experience as a scout, evaluator, former youth coach and player.

 Submitted photo

Newly hired head coach Jay Ekman brings a unique resume to the Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team as the replacement for Jon Loo, who resigned from the position after nine years of leading the team.

While this is Ekman’s first head coaching position at the high school level, he brings an extensive hockey background to the job. Ekman has been a Minnesota hockey scout for three years. He’s currently with the Chippewa Steel in the North American Hockey League after previously scouting for the Chicago Cougars, Northeast Generals and St. Cloud Norsemen.

