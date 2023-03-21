Forest Lake graduate helped Nittany Lions achieve history
Former Forest Lake hockey hotshot Josie Bothun recently led Penn State University women’s hockey team to a historic victory. The Nittany Lions won 2-1 in overtime over Mercyhurst University inside Pegula Ice Arena in Pennsylvania for their first College Hockey America Championship in program history on Saturday, March 4.
“It was crazy,” Bothun said of the win. “It, like, took me a second because I delayed, then I sprinted down the ice. It was just so awesome; that feeling was amazing.”
Bothun, a 2020 graduate of Forest Lake Area High School, stopped 18 of 19 shots (.947 save percentage) in the title win. Bothun said it was a memorable win because of the hard work the team put in up to that point, and it was one of the team’s goals since her class arrived at Penn State. And the overtime goal headlined the highlights of the game, Bothun said, even though there were other important moments in the game that don’t get noticed as easily.
To get to that point of having the opportunity to claim the CHA title, the Nittany Lions took down Lindenwood University in a semifinal best-of-three series that ended in two games with 4-1 and 7-1 wins for Penn State. Bothun recorded 32 saves on 34 shots for a .941 save percentage in the pair of wins. She ended up getting rewarded for her strong numbers with the CHA Tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.
The win also sent Penn State to the NCAA tournament for the first time since the program’s inception.
“It’s awesome. … We all worked our butts off to get there,” Bothun said of being a part of the first class in program history to earn a bid to the tournament, “so I feel like it’s the start of something big for this team, which I’m really excited about.”
As if she didn’t play a major role enough already in backstopping the Nittany Lions to their NCAA tournament berth, the Wyoming native saved a career-high 55 shots on 58 attempts for a .984 save percentage in Penn State’s 3-2 loss to Quinnipiac University in the opening round of the tournament.
It took three overtimes to end in a decision.
“Honestly, I couldn’t feel my legs after the first OT,” said Bothun, who finished the first extra session with 11 saves. “... The hardest part was the walk from the locker room because the locker room is so far away.”
Bothun said she sometimes overthinks in games where she has a lower shot volume. So to combat overthinking in a game like Quinnipiac, where she faced 58 shots, she said she created save markers during overtime to keep her head in the game.
“I think like in those games where I’m not getting as many shots, it’s kind of more stressful because the gears are turning in my head,” Bothun said. “But in games like that [with a high shot volume], I just do it, which is nice because kind of instinct takes over, and I’ve done this like a million times, so that’s kind of been cool.”
Yet she still made 17 more saves between the second and third overtimes. At one point during overtime, she asked, “I wonder how long this is going to go for?”
The answer: one hour, 49 minutes and 37 seconds. It marked the second longest game in women’s NCAA tournament history and third in women’s collegiate hockey overall.
She said she enjoyed playing in what was almost two full games, and the team remained positive throughout the game, which she said “speaks to the character” of the team.
Bothun completed her junior season with a 26-9-1 record, five shutouts, 1.78 goals against average and .923 save percentage. Bothun earned CHA Goalie of the Month honors in November, December and January, as well as CHA Goalie of the Week honors six times. She also found her name on the Hockey Commissioners Association’s Goalie of the Year Watch List.
“I think that obviously champions are made in [the] offseason, so I think that my offseason work has definitely helped,” Bothun said of her success. “I also think something that should be noticed a little bit more is timely rest.”
Bothun said she’s emphasized making sure she gets the rest she needs because her body doesn’t quite work like it used to as she gets older. She also said the three goalie coaches she has in her life are instrumental in her success, especially Alli Altman from a hockey school called DEVENIR Goaltenders.
“Just everyone going that extra mile and showing their support for me, I think that’s been huge,” Bothun said. “And just other people having confidence in me gave me the ability to have confidence in myself, and that was the thing that kind of pushed me there to finally just kind of play.”
Bothun said she prioritized her relationships and focused more on team bonding this year. On the ice, Bothun has focused on dealing with plays from behind the goal, lateral movement and seeing pucks through traffic, because she said she’s not the biggest goalie.
“When I reevaluate my season every year, there’s definitely things I notice that are different and notice that I’ve kind of dealt with that have helped me elevate my play,” Bothun said. “I think this season was a great building season, and I can’t wait to see what I do next season and just continue to build off that.”
Bothun also recorded her first career assist back on Dec. 31 against Long Island University when the Nittany Lions scored after she settled the puck down from behind the net, which helped the team breakout of the defensive zone.
“There have been a couple times where I’ve been shy of getting an assist so when I finally got an assist, I was so excited,” she said.
Her goal is for Penn State to win back-to-back CHA championships and enjoy her senior year after training this summer.
“It’s a process,” Bothun said. “It’s one game at a time, one shot at a time, so I’m just focused on having fun next year and enjoying my senior year.”
