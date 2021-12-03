New coach, new roster looks to meld quickly this season
The first order of business for the Forest Lake boys basketball team this season might as well be to hand out name tags to each of the players and coaches on the roster.
The Rangers graduated nine seniors from last season’s team, which was 11-9 overall and 10-8 in the Suburban East Conference. What’s more, longtime coach Dan Cremisino retired, and Kyle McDonald was hired to take his place.
McDonald’s hiring does provide a bit of continuity, since he was a coach in the program last season. And his roster this season will be filled by many of the players he coached at the program’s lower levels. That familiarity has helped the team hit the ground running.
“We’ve tried to go through the basics of what we see as the foundation here, both offensively and defensively,” McDonald said. “But we’ve tried to keep it basic and easy to remember, while at the same time showing them the concepts that we are building on.”
This season the Rangers will be building around senior Nick Bartlett, an All-SEC player who averaged 11.2 points per game a year ago.
“Nick is an all-conference player, but he’s also a great leader and a great kid,” McDonald said. “He was here all summer, coming to all of the practices and being a real team leader.”
Other players who saw some varsity action last year include sophomore Owen Waldock and senior Ted Carey.
“We have some other good athletes on this team, and they have worked together to become a good team,” McDonald said.
McDonald said his experience as an assistant coach has afforded him the chance to take last year’s systems and tweak them to the talent on this year’s team.
“Coach Cremisino did a fantastic job with a four-out, one-in offense using Jordan Boysen inside,” McDonald said. “But we lost Boysen, and we’re very guard-oriented, so we’re using a five-out motion offense. We’re trying to use our athletic ability on the perimeter to create open lanes to the basket and open 3’s outside.
“Defensively last year, Forest Lake would use a 1-3-1 zone that would disrupt offenses, but this year we’ve only been able to install a man-to-man defense that forces everything into the middle. We’re trying to run after misses, with the goal of closing down gaps and closing out shooters.
“As the season goes on, we hope to install other defenses to give opponents something to prepare for.”
McDonald preached patience for a young and inexperienced squad.
“This probably won’t come together in a week or two, but hopefully after a month or so we’ll see everything start to work,” he said. “These guys are hungry to win, and a lot of the players are sophomores and juniors who played together in the summers and rising through the ranks.”
Of course, playing in the Suburban East Conference means the learning curve needs to be steep.
“I think it’s the toughest conference in the state because we’ll face a lot of players who will be playing basketball in college – a lot of Division I college players,” McDonald said. “There will be no easy nights in the Suburban East.”
