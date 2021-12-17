It has been either feast or famine for the Forest Lake girls hockey team’s offense to start this season.
In the team’s four wins, the Rangers have scored 19 goals, including nine goals in two victories over the past week. But in five losses, the team has managed just one goal.
The offense dried up in Forest Lake’s Suburban East Conference home contest against East Ridge on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Rangers had 19 shots and plenty of scoring chances they failed to convert; meanwhile the Raptors turned a deflected shot into a goal at the 6:49 mark of the second period, and that power-play tally was the difference in a 1-0 loss.
“We hit a couple of pipes – and we had one where we hit the pipe with a wide-open net, and I still don’t know how that puck didn’t go in,” coach Andy Richardson said. “I thought we scored another goal, but the ref waived it off because he said he lost sight of the puck.
“What are you going to do? You have to keep playing. And we did that; we created chances until the final seconds of the game. We just needed to find a way to score.”
Senior Donelle Decker stopped all but one of the 20 shots she faced, but had nothing to show for her efforts except a hard-luck loss.
“The goal was on a tipped puck,” Richardson said. “I thought overall we did a good job of keeping their shots from the outside, and not giving up a lot of high-quality chances. And Donelle did a great job of stopping the pucks she could stop.
“If we can find ways to bury more of our chances, I think we’re going to be a very good team. I believe we play pretty well defensively; it would be nice get some ‘puck luck’ and have a puck bounce into the net to get us going in those close games.”
In the two contests prior to the East Ridge setback, goals were not a problem. Forest Lake scored at least one goal in all three periods of a 4-0 victory over Irondale/St. Anthony on Saturday, Dec. 4, then used two power-play goals and a short-handed marker to win 5-0 at White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Senior JennaRae Bateman scored a pair of goals in the victory over Irondale/St. Anthony, while sophomore Sami Pool and junior Malia McKinnon also scored for Forest Lake. Decker kicked aside all 21 shots she faced to earn the shutout.
Against White Bear Lake, Pool scored two goals, one coming on the power play, while senior Hannah Melander also had a power-play goal. Senior Sammie Hayek had a short-handed goal, while junior Ava Saxe added an even-strength goal.
Decker finished with 19 saves to claim her second shutout win of the week.
“We’re creating chances; we’re just not finding the back of the net in all of our games,” Richardson said. “When things aren’t going your way, you have to keep playing.”
The Rangers will be busy with three road games this week, starting with a contest at Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 14, that was not completed at press time. Forest Lake plays at Elk River/ Zimmerman on Thursday, Dec. 16, then travels to Woodbury the following evening for a SEC contest.
