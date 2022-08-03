Taylor Thompson 2 USE 8-2.jpeg

Taylor Thompson stopped 13 of 15 shots at the USA Hockey National Development Camp that took place July 9-14. 

 Submitted photo

Taylor Thompson excited for freshman season after opportunity

Attending the 2022 MN Hockey High Performance Development Camp back in June would be the highlight of the summer for many hockey players, but it wasn’t for Forest Lake incoming freshman goalie Taylor Thompson. 

