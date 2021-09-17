Ranger girls second, boys fifth at meet hosted by Anoka on section course
Forest Lake freshman Norah Hushagen received an unexpected jolt early in the cross-country team’s race at Anoka on Thursday, Sept. 9.
“As I was running around the first corner, a bee came up and stung me!” she said.
Hushagen did not let that unwelcome visitor slow her down, as she led the Rangers to a second-place finish at the Steve Hoag Invitational. She finished fourth overall with a time of 19:32.8 over the 5-kilometer course in her first race of the season.
Hushagen did not run at the season-opening St. Olaf Invitational.
“Norah had a little tweak of an injury that I was being careful with,” Forest Lake girls cross-country coach John Fick said. “I think it was a good idea to not run in that race, and I think that her being back makes it a good thing.”
The Rangers finished with 74 points, two fewer than St. Louis Park in third place. Mounds View won the event with 37 points.
Close behind Hushagen for the Rangers was junior Ellie Hanowski in seventh with a time of 20:08.6, followed by senior Ella Niznik in 13th (20:35.3). Junior Jordan Parent placed 21st (21:17.7), while senior Annabelle Stang was 30th (21:40.9) to round out the team’s scoring runners.
“I thought Ellie [Hanowski] did a good job of sticking up close to the front of the pack,” assistant coach Erin Kvam said. “And it was fun to see Norah run for the first time this season.”
Fick agreed, adding that it was also good for both teams to run on the host course for the section meet.
“I thought we ran better than last week, and that’s a good thing,” he said. “And hopefully we’ll continue to progress like that.”
On the boys side, senior Daniel VanAcker posted another strong performance to lead Forest Lake to 114 points and fifth place overall.
VanAcker won the individual title in a duel with Nick Gilles of Minnetonka, the second-ranked runner in the state in the most-recent coaches’ association poll. VanAcker, who is ranked fifth in the state, covered the course in a time of 15:56.203.
Senior Ethan Sievers was second for the Rangers and 11th overall with a time of 17:26.0, followed by a pack of runners that was led by junior Ryan Houseman in 28th (18:02.4). Junior Jacob Mayer was 30th (18:04.8), while the trio of junior Cooper Larson, senior Jonathon Cubus and sophomore Jacob Kensy finished 44th (18:31.3), 45th (18:38.6) and 46th (18:38.6), respectively.
Boys coach Andy Richardson was pleased by his team’s effort.
“We had all seven of our guys under 18:40, and there were some PRs among our fifth, sixth and seventh runners,” he said. “Obviously Dan did his thing, and Ethan had a good race when you consider he’s only been running for two weeks.”
Richardson said that the tight splits between runners is a positive sign.
“They push each other – in practice more than in races,” Richardson said. “We’ve been training pretty hard lately, and we didn’t go easy on them before this race. If that hard work continues, I think that will really pay off later in the season.”
