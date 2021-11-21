The number 11 appeared to be a magical number for two members of the Forest Lake girls cross-country team who competed at the NXR Heartland Cross Country Regional run in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Freshman Norah Hushagen placed 11th among the 190 runners who competed in the championship race at the event, which is sponsored by Nike. She covered the 5K distance in a time of 17:54.7, making her one of only 14 runners to post a sub-18-minute time.
Junior Ellie Hanowski finished 11th in a field of 843 runners competing in the Open Invitational, finishing in a time of 18:52.1, less than 30 seconds behind the winner of her race, Aleah Miller of Alexandria.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.