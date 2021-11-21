The number 11 appeared to be a magical number for two members of the Forest Lake girls cross-country team who competed at the NXR Heartland Cross Country Regional run in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Freshman Norah Hushagen placed 11th among the 190 runners who competed in the championship race at the event, which is sponsored by Nike. She covered the 5K distance in a time of 17:54.7, making her one of only 14 runners to post a sub-18-minute time.

Junior Ellie Hanowski finished 11th in a field of 843 runners competing in the Open Invitational, finishing in a time of 18:52.1, less than 30 seconds behind the winner of her race, Aleah Miller of Alexandria.

Load comments