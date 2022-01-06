Forest Lake grad will race in Olympic Trials this week, then Junior World Championships to be held in Austria
Forest Lake native Auggie Herman was named to the U.S. Speedskating Long Track Junior World Team thanks to his fine performance at the U.S. Junior Championships held at the Guidant John Rose Minnesota Oval in Roseville Dec. 17-19.
On Friday, Dec. 17, Herman placed third in the 500 meters at the Junior Championships with a time of 39.24 and also finished third in the 5,000 meters with a 7:41.88 clocking. The next day he placed second in the 1,000 meters with a time of 1:18.38 but was disqualified from the 10-lap mass start event.
On the competition’s last day, Herman finished fourth in the 1,500 meters with a time of 2:04.26, then teamed with Dylan Woodbury and Jonathan Tobon to win the six-lap team pursuit event with a time of 4:27.62.
Herman, who was named to the team for the second year in a row, was one of five men who, along with five women, will compete in the 2022 ISU Junior World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, Jan. 28-30.
“Because I finished in the top three, I get to compete in all of the different distances in Austria,” Herman explained. “I’d like to finish in the top 15 in at least one event, and in the team pursuit I think there’s a chance we could get gold, which would be really amazing.”
Herman also will take part in the U.S. Olympic Trials, which started on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee. Herman is a freshman at Carroll University in the nearby town of Waukesha, Wisconsin.
“I reached the qualifying time for the Olympic Trials two or three years ago,” Herman said. “I’m very close to the qualifying times to receive funding for travel to major events, so I want to reach those times.
“I don’t think it’s realistic to make the [Olympic] team this year, so instead I’m making a bigger plan to make the 2026 Games. I’m excited to compete in the Trials, though, because this also is probably the biggest televised competition in America. And it’s exciting to skate next to the people who I’ve watched skate in World Cups and the Olympics.”
