Forest Lake native Auggie Herman, shown here in a competition held last season, will compete in the ISU Junior World Speedskating Championships to be held in Innsbruck, Austria, starting Friday, Jan. 28.
Forest Lake native Auggie Herman put together a competitive performance at the U.S. Olympic Speedskating Trials held at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee Jan. 5-9.
Herman, competing in his first Olympic Trials, posted his best performance in the men’s 1000 meters run on Thursday, Jan. 6, placing 14th among 27 competitors with a time of 1:13.21. The top two competitors in each event qualified to compete in the Olympics, which are being held in Beijing, China, starting Friday, Feb. 4.
On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Herman placed ninth among nine competitors in the men’s 5000-meters with a time of 7:04.73. Then came Thursday’s race, followed by a 19th-place finish out of 27 in the men’s 500 on Friday, Jan. 7, with a 37.99 clocking.
On Saturday, Jan. 8, Herman finished 17th of 21 racers in the 1500 meters with a time of 1:54.09, and Herman was one of two competitors disqualified from the men’s mass start competition Sunday, Jan. 9.
Herman, who is part of the U.S. Speedskating Long Track Junior World Team, will compete in the 2022 ISU Junior World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, Jan. 28-30.
