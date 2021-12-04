Two senior starters on the Hamline University men’s basketball team, guard Jake Larson and forward Cooper Berg, are Forest Lake graduates.
The 6-foot-8 Berg has started the Pipers’ first five contests this season and leads the team with his average of 8.6 rebounds per game while ranking second in scoring with 14.0 points per contest. Berg also has connected on 14 3-pointers this season, best on the squad.
Berg posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 1-point loss at Luther on Nov. 13. He nearly had a double-double against Northwestern on Nov. 10, finishing with 20 points and nine boards, and he collected 9 points and nine rebounds against Augsburg on Saturday, Nov. 20. The senior also had 11 points and nine boards in a win over Saint Mary’s on Nov. 23.
The 5-foot-10 Larson has played in three of Hamline’s first five games this season and is third on the team with his average of 11.7 points per game.
Larson had a big game in the Pipers’ 1-point loss to Augsburg on Nov. 20, finishing with 14 points thanks in part to his 4-for-9 3-point shooting. He also had seven rebounds, five assists and a steal against the Auggies.
The senior contributed 12 points, five assists and four rebounds in the win over Saint Mary’s.
