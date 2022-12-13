'Trial run’ for the Rangers shows promise
The Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team won their first meet of the season against White Bear Lake on Friday, Dec. 9, finishing the meet with a score of 130.825 – a 7.275 point margin over the Bears.
Forest Lake coach Lindsey Pierron said it was “definitely a first meet” because of the mistakes that were made, but there were a lot of elements the team did well.
“I think we’re learning who really steps up to the plate in competition, and that’s kind of cool,” Pierron said
Among the gymnasts who finished in the top five were junior Sami Ernst, who finished first all-around with a score of 35.500, and sophomore Ali Thordson in fourth with a score of 30.275. Sophomores Hailey Henry and Ellyanna Stamp as well as senior Jadee Jones finished sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
Pierron said overall the girls performed well under pressure and didn’t allow nerves to get the best of the them until floor, which she added was surprising because that usually occurs in beam.
In floor, Henry finished first with a score of 8.425, and Ernst wasn’t far behind with 8.275.
But Pierron said the meet didn’t fully represent their team, as sophomore Emma Larson was out with an injury and another was gone.
It was also a “trial run,” she said, as Pierron figures out the lineup. In fact, she said that the remaining two spots on vault could go to one of four or five gymnasts that have similar scores. She added that the lineup for floor and bars will change ahead of the next meet. With so many capable gymnasts, she said it will be competitive to even remain in a varsity spot.
The floor scores were low and the overall showing in floor was “a mess,” according to Pierron, who mentioned mental blocks as a contributing factor to the low scores. The team only had two regular varsity floor gymnasts compete, though, with Thordson being new and the other two gymnasts going back and forth between varsity and junior varsity.
Pierron said they played around with bars because they have a mix of both difficult and simple vaults, so they wanted to try some more difficult ones.
“Some judges really appreciate a more difficult vault and others like a vault that’s maybe simpler but just kind of clean,” Pierron said.
In bars, Ernst (8.700), junior Amelia Bonnett (8.650) and Jones (7.650) finished first, second and fourth, respectively. Ernst also finished first in beam (9.175) while Thordson (8.100) finished third.
She added that they’ll have to figure out who is going to compete on varsity with specific judges because turning to more difficult vaults didn’t make much of a difference score-wise.
“We took a chance with some more complicated ones, and they scored about the same as the simpler vaults, so it’s kind of like ‘OK, maybe we should just tone it back and just do some simple, clean vaults and not worry as much about getting all the twisting in,’” Pierron said.
The gymnastics team’s next meet is scheduled against Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Dec. 22, at home.
“There’s still some places where we can add some difficulty, so we have a lot of room for growth, and that is what’s really cool about this group,” Pierron said. “All the girls have potential to add skill and add points to their scores from yesterday, so that’s kind of exciting.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.