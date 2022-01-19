Two athletes from the Forest Lake area are members of the Gustavus Adolphus swim team.
Sophomore Kira Bergman is a Lakes International Language Academy graduate who swims for the women’s team, while sophomore Andrew Jensen is a Forest Lake Area High School grad who is a diver for the men.
Jensen won the 3-meter diving at the Pioneer Classic hosted by Grinnell thanks to a 359.70 score, then used a 350.40 score to win the 1-meter diving competition at that meet.
For the girls, Bergman anchored one of the school’s 200 free, 400 free, 200 IM and 400 IM relay quartets at that meet. Individually she finished 60th among 68 competitors in the 500 free with a time of 6:39.10; placed 84th among 94 swimmers in the 50 free (30.70); was 58th among 62 swimmers in the 200 free (2:29.86); and took 58th of 64 competitors in the 100 back (1:18.98).
Gustavus won both the men’s and women’s team competition at that event, with the women knocking off 10 other schools by more than 600 points while the men defeated seven other schools.
