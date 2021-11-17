Forest Lake graduate Abigail Groeneweg is playing an important role on a St. Cloud State volleyball team that ranks among the best Division II squads in the country.
Groeneweg, a sophomore outside hitter, leads the Huskies in service aces with 39 and ranks 38th among Division II players with her average of 0.49 service aces per set. She also ranks second on the team with 36 assists and is third in digs with 269, an average of 3.36 digs per set that is best on the team.
St. Cloud State has rolled to a 22-4 overall record that has it ranked 11th nationally in the most-recent American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. The Huskies are ranked sixth in the Central Region.
