Forest Lake graduate Rachel Golnitz has played an important role for the Colgate women’s hockey team.

Golnitz, a freshman defenseman for the Raiders, has played in all 20 of the team’s games this season.

She notched an assist in the Raiders’ 4-3 overtime victory at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Nov. 12 and is plus-3 for the year.

Golnitz has seen regular ice time for a team that is 15-4-1 overall and 5-2-1 in the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The Raiders are currently ranked No. 6 in Division I according to USCHO.com, a web site devoted to college hockey.

Load comments