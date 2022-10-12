Ranger girls head into individual section play
The Forest Lake girls tennis team played “above expectations” this season, according to Rangers coach Violet Shortly.
The team didn’t get the result they wanted, but they “went down fighting,” losing 4-3 in the third round to Hibbing in a tight match on Saturday, Oct. 8, after winning against Chisago Lakes in their team section opener at home.
On Saturday, senior Malia McKinnon and eighth-grader Lucy Saari, the Rangers’ No. 1 and 2 singles, won in two and three sets, respectively. Forest Lake’s No. 3 doubles duo, sophomores Grace Kaufman and Rylen Kissel, won in two sets.
“My third doubles played absolutely out of their mind – crazy good,” Shortly said. “So they were a good point.”
The Rangers No. 1 and 2 doubles fell in the match but both forced a third set after losing the first one.
“They played as strong as they could and it didn’t come our way – I mean, we didn’t get a couple of the bounces we wanted our way,” Shortly said.
It was a game that couldn’t get any tighter, Shortly said. And they just couldn’t come away with the win with the No. 3 and 4 singles losing, too.
“I never want to say that it’s our fault, because the other team did a great job in making adjustments and we just didn’t figure out how that adjustment was happening,” Shortly said.
Forest Lake won its regular season match 5-2 against Hibbing back in August.
The Rangers got there after a 4-3 win against Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The team played “great” Shortly said, to open up section play. All four of Forest Lake’s singles players won their matches, which was necessary to win because all three of the team’s doubles lost.
“I wouldn’t have won if I didn’t get all four – I would’ve not been going to Hibbing, so that was certainly very important,” Shortly said.
Shortly also said that eighth-graders Maeta Williams and Volly Johnson played very well in the match.
The match was a lot closer than when the teams met in the regular season back in August where the Rangers won 7-0.
McKinnon and Saari won for the Rangers against both Chisago Lakes and Hibbing, and are the No. 3 and 4 seeds, respectively, for the upcoming individual tournaments.
As for doubles, senior Sydney Wiener and sophomore Allie Siebenaler got the No. 4 seed while seniors Ellie Zowin and Emily Ryan got the No. 11 seed.
“I hope that we’re taking someone to state,” Shortly said. “I’d be very excited for that to happen.”
Individual sections started Tuesday, Oct. 11, and the Rangers won't have anyone going to state with both McKinnon and Saari losing in the third round. And Wiener and Siebenaler lost in the second round while Zowin and Ryan lost in the first round in doubles play.
