Rangers finish two spots higher than last year
The Forest Lake Rangers girls swim and dive team came out of the 2022 Girls swim and dive sees success, places third at sections Section 7AA Championship held from Thursday, Nov. 10, through Saturday, Nov. 12, at Coon Rapids High School, with a lot of accomplishments, but the team ultimately fell short of state – and ending their season.
The Rangers (346.5 points), who finished fifth last year, finished third as a team this time around, behind Blaine (417) and Anoka (424), but above Andover (248.5), Centennial (251), Duluth East (190), Coon Rapids (107) and Cambridge-Isanti (81).
It was a “big improvement” from last year and the team swam “really well,” according to Forest Lake coach Rochelle McKenzie.
While the team isn’t advancing to state, junior Delaney Nickles is heading to state with a section championship under her belt – the only Ranger to do so. She finished first in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 354.45.
“That was awesome; that was so great to watch her,” McKenzie said. “She just barely missed last year and then to have a section champion is always really cool. That was great to see her do so well. She’s really progressed, she’s worked really hard and just keeps improving. And it was really nice to see her dive so well at the end where it really matters to go into state. So I’m excited to see how she competes at state.”
It seemed like third place was Forest Lake’s number overall in the championship with several swimmers coming within reaching distance of state.
“We were just touched out, which is kind of heart breaking if you look at it that way, but everybody swam so well,” McKenzie said. “It was amazing.”
Not only did the team finish third in the 200-yard medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, but there were also five third-place finishes in individual events.
Junior Bella Pope placed third in both the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.27) and 200-yard freestyle (2:00.86) – both personal best times.
“She swam amazing,” McKenzie said. “She would have had to swim even better than her best to hit second place. It’s tough [because] she really, really wanted to go to state, … but even to make top two, it’s hard. You can’t control what the other swimmers are going to swim, so even when you swim your best, sometimes that’s not good enough for state. … But these girls can’t be disappointed, they performed so well.”
Sophomore Grace True finished third in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:16.81) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.02).
“She dropped so much time in her IM, 2:16 is amazing,” said McKenzie, who finally convinced True to compete in the individual medley this year. “That was way higher than we anticipated anything happening in the IM.”
True, who went to state last year, came up short this year, which McKenzie said was “a bit of a heartbreak” and it’s “sad to see that happen, but she still did really well.”
Junior Grace Chatwin, who finished seventh with a time of 26:00 in the 50-yard freestyle, also placed third with a time of 1:02.72 in the 100-yard backstroke event. In the preliminary round, Chatwin broke the Forest Lake backstroke record with a time of 1:01.12.
“She chased that record,” McKenzie said. “She was so close last year and to watch her finally get it, there were a lot of tears, a lot of screams, a lot of yelling.”
Among the others that qualified for the championship and placed in the top eight in their individual events are senior Izzy Maloney (fourth, 57.74) and sophomore Avery Fallon (eighth, 58.18) in 100-yard freestyle and senior Haley Bent in both the 500-yard freestyle (fifth, 5:43.90) and 100-yard backstroke (eighth, 1:07.12).
The Rangers also finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay and juniors Emmi Gunderson (260.50) and Amelia Bonnett (235.60) finished 10th and 15th, respectively, in 1-meter diving. Senior Maria Stockinger also qualified for finals in the 200-yard freestyle.
Forest Lake had someone in the top eight spots in the finals in every event. Most of the events they had all of their preliminary swimmers qualify for finals – including all four in the 200 freestyle and three in the 200 individual medley.
“We had a lot of younger girls really come up by storm,” McKenzie said.
Among them was eighth-grader Delaney Nilius, who was in finals for both the 200 individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke.“If we look at where she started [at] the beginning of the season last year, [I] never would have known she would have been as competitive as she is now, so [it’s] really exciting looking what she’ll contribute,” McKenzie said.
Eighth-grader Hannah Dunaway (100-yard backstroke), freshman Hailey Johnson (200- and 500-yard freestyle), freshman Megan Reid (100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke) and sophomore Elektra Brown (200-yard freestyle) were other girls that stepped up and made it to the finals.
Overall, McKenzie is impressed with how the team performed at sections.
“I did not anticipate having so many girls come and qualify top 16 and have this big of a showing at finals,” McKenzie said.
Forest Lake will lose six seniors, including Bent, Maloney, Stockinger, Emma Brasca, Leah Henderson and Alicya Labelle, but has a strong core returning next fall, according to McKenzie.
“They’re good, the seniors that we’re losing, but at the same time, we’ve got some young ones that are coming up,” McKenzie said. “Next year is going to be great.”
