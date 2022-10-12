Natalie Daniels continues scoring for the Rangers
The Forest Lake Rangers girls soccer team ended their nine-game winless streak with a 3-0 win over Irondale on Saturday, Oct. 8, in the regular season finale.
Forest Lake coach Trent Holmes said it was “massive” to finish out the regular season with a win heading into section play.
Senior Natalie Daniels found the back of the net twice, including a header from inside the box on a corner kick. It was her team-leading 11th goal in the regular season.
“She’s a great player. When she gets chances, she usually puts them away,” Holmes said.
Junior midfielder Calie Blackburn scored her second of the season, too.
The team’s struggles the past several weeks have been largely due to injuries, sickness and a difficult conference, all of which played a significant role in the losing skid, according to Holmes.
That included losses in their two other games last week.
The Rangers started the week off with a 6-0 loss against Woodbury on Tuesday, Oct 4. It took some time for the team to adjust as they weren’t ready from the start.
“The second half was actually really good, but the first half, we just weren’t ready to go out there and compete,” Holmes said.
The Rangers couldn’t find the back of the net on Thursday, Oct. 6, in a 5-0 loss to White Bear Lake on senior night, either.
While the team had opportunities to score, they didn’t execute, especially after the Bears came out in the second half.
“The first half went really smoothly,” Holmes said. “We had a couple chances to go forward and score. ... [It was] looking promising and then we let one in about 30 seconds into the second half, and the girls just kind of dropped their heads from there, and we just couldn’t recoup from that point.”
It all goes back to the difficulty of the Suburban East Conference, something the Rangers won’t have to deal with in section play with every team in their bracket being outside of it.
“To be quite honest, our conference is insanely hard,” said Holmes, who noted the caliber of teams in Stillwater, Mounds View, White Bear and Woodbury.
According to Holmes, there’s a sophomore on White Bear Lake who is being looked at for the national team, emphasizing the talent the Rangers faced this season.
The silver lining is that the team allowed 48 goals this season, the fewest since Holmes joined the program.
“The defense is a huge reason for that,” Holmes said. “They’ve been rock solid for the most part, obviously still conceding goals, but I’ve thought they’ve been very good.”
In comparison, the Rangers allowed 72 goals in 2019, 58 in 2020 and 74 last season.
Forest Lake, seeded at No. 7, played their first section game against No. 2 seed Andover on Tuesday, Oct. 11, after press time.
