Kylie Bloomstrom FL soccer.jpeg

Junior midfielder Kylie Bloomstrom takes the ball surrounded by defenders in the Rangers' 5-1 loss Wednesday, Sept. 7 against Cretin-Derham Hall.

 Aaron Heckmann

Team is getting offensive contributions from everywhere on the lineup

The Forest Lake Rangers girls soccer team has found early success, starting the season 4-3 and surpassing their combined win total from the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Tags

Load comments