Team is getting offensive contributions from everywhere on the lineup
The Forest Lake Rangers girls soccer team has found early success, starting the season 4-3 and surpassing their combined win total from the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The Rangers have scored 24 goals through seven games – four more than what they scored all of last season. Not only that, but they’ve had 12 different goal-scorers already from all over the lineup.
There’s two major reasons why the Rangers are off to such a strong start, according to head coach Trent Holmes. The first is their system and their ability to possess the ball and move it up the field.
“I would just say it’s the way we’re moving the ball overall,” Holmes said.
After losing 5-1 in their first conference game Wednesday, Sept. 7, against Cretin-Derham Hall, Forest Lake rebounded with a 2-1 win Saturday, Sept. 10, against Chisago Lakes, which was helped by the Rangers doubling Chisago Lakes’ passes and controlling 60% of the possession. And after being down 1-0 at the half, Holmes said the leadership motivated the team during the break.
The result was a goal within the first 30 seconds of the second half.
The Rangers also have taken advantage of the scoring chances, with many of the lineup taking shots.
“It’s just the style of play we have – it’s not going to be one person putting the ball in the back of the net,” Holmes said. “It just shows how dynamic we are in possession. And once we break those lines, we just get numbers forward and it could be a number of different people. I think it makes us very dangerous in the attack, too, because there’s not one person you can mark.”
Senior Natalie Daniels maintained her position as the Rangers’ leading goal-scorer since last season, what Holmes has said is “huge” in their wins.
Sophomore Raleigh Gagliardo, who was part-time JV last year, has become a big name for the team, scoring five goals in seven games.
“I mean, it just goes down to like club soccer and how much she has improved. … She put the work in, in the offseason, and she gets rewarded for it,” Holmes said. “I mean, she’s got some of the most minutes on the team, and obviously she’s getting the ball in the back of the net, too.”
The Rangers’ defense has improved this season, Holmes, added, in terms of defending and moving the ball up the field. Holmes said that can be attributed to juniors Greta Brooks and Calie Blackburn.
“[I’ve] got three girls back there that I’ve basically had for three years, and we’ve got a couple other girls that will cycle in there,” Holmes said. “And they’re all just doing a tremendous job. Greta is kind of leading the lines as a junior back there and organizing the defense. … Her and Calie have both been in the backline for me for, like I said, three years straight now, so that time has paid off, and they’re showing that again, just the leadership back there and their experience.”
Looking ahead to conference games, Holmes said that they need to “keep the foot on the gas.”
The Rangers were unable to continue their success Monday, Sept. 12, losing 7-0 to Mounds View.
Forest Lake is scheduled to play Wednesday, Sept. 14 against East Ridge and Saturday, Sept. 17, against Anoka at Forest Lake Area High School.
