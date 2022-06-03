Facing its biggest challenge of the season, Forest Lake turned in an inspired performance while upending the seventh-ranked Ponies 5-3 on Wednesday, May 25, at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the ninth straight victory for the Rangers (8-1 SEC, 12-1), who earned a share of their first-ever Suburban East Conference championship in girls lacrosse.
It was a long time coming, fifth-year coach Jenna Brown suggested.
“They were eighth graders when I started and now they’re seniors and this is something they wanted to accomplish,” Brown said. “These seniors deserve it. We played outstanding. We were definitely the better team that night.”
It was fitting finale, with the Ponies (8-1, 9-4) holding a one-game lead in the standings and Forest Lake the only team capable of catching them.
Playing in rainy conditions, the Rangers jumped out to a 4-2 halftime lead and remained patient with the ball in the second half.
Hannah Melander, a Northern Michigan lacrosse recruit, stopped 10 of 13 shots on goal to help Forest Lake hold the Ponies to their lowest scoring output of the season.
“Those saves she made were huge,” Brown said. “Hannah played outstanding.”
Senior Brooke Glumack provided two goals to lead the Rangers, who also received a goal each from seniors Erin Brown and Samantha Hayek, and junior Emma Halweg.
This marked the first time Forest Lake has ever defeated Stillwater in the sport. The Ponies have shared or won the conference title outright 12 of the last 13 seasons since the SEC began including the sport — losing just six league games during that time.
The Rangers came close a year ago before falling 8-7 in an early season matchup.
“Last year was a close game so we knew we could do it,” Brown said.
Forest Lake’s only blemish this season was a 9-8 loss to Woodbury on May 4.
The Rangers received the No. 3 seed in Section 7 and will host the winner of No. 6 Grand Rapids vs. No. 11 Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 2.
Andover (12-1) and Centennial (11-2) received the first and second seeds in the section. The semifinals are slated for Tuesday, June 7, at the higher seed and the finals are scheduled for Thursday, June 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.