Disappointment was followed by resilience for the Rangers girls lacrosse team, which dispatched the Raptors 9-2 in a Suburban East Conference game on Friday, May 6, at East Ridge High School.
The victory followed the first loss of the season for the Rangers (4-1), who were unable to hold a second-half lead while falling to Woodbury 9-8 two days earlier.
“We preached that we can’t get lost in our losses,” Forest Lake coach Jenna Brown said. “We said let’s pick it back up and start over. It’s a short season and we just had our first loss, so let’s learn from it and work harder.”
Goaltender Hannah Melander turned away 9 of 11 shots she faced to help lead the charge for the Rangers, who jumped out to a 6-1 halftime lead against East Ridge (2-4 SEC, 2-4).
“She has improved so much this year,” Brown said. “Her mental game has skyrocketed and has improved so much since last year.”
The senior also received plenty of offensive support, led by Samantha Hayek with four goals and two assists. Emma Halweg followed with two goals while Sierra Walesheck and Brooke Glumack added a goal each. Erin Brown also chipped in with a goal to go along with a team-high three assists.
“There was a lot more teamwork in the East Ridge game and more individual work in the Woodbury game,” coach Brown said. “It was two completely different games.”
The Rangers also started out strong in their game against Woodbury, building a 7-4 halftime lead. It was a different story in the second half, however, as the Royals (3-3, 5-4) outscored Forest Lake 5-1 to pull out the narrow victory.
“We definitely had a good lead,” Brown said. “We were really fired up the first half, but the second half we tried to do it ourselves and stopped playing together.”
Mistakes in the midfield led to turnovers, which the Royals turned into goals.
“We really missed opportunities to score,” Brown said. “We were shooting right at the goalie. They kept scoring goals and it was like we were just watching them.”
Hayek collected five goals to lead the Rangers, who also received two goals and three assists from Glumack and a goal and an assist from Erin Brown.
Melander finished with 13 saves.
“We need to play as a team, and the girls know it,” Brown said. “I told the girls we have eight more games and practices before the section roster is completed, so treat every day like it’s a tryout in practice and do your best.”
The Rangers received a balanced scoring performance in a 24-1 conference victory over Irondale on Friday, April 29. Nobody scored more than three goals against the Knights (0-6, 1-7) and 16 different players collected at least one point.
Mikayla Kulenkamp and Maren Wallinga each finished with three goals while Julia Hayek, Samantha Hayek, Rylen Kissell, Glumack and Erin Brown supplied two goals apiece.
