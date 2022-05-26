Forest Lake finishes third in overall conference standings
It wasn’t quite enough to move up in the final standings, but the Forest Lake girls golf team finished out the regular season with a flourish while winning the Suburban East Conference Tournament on Thursday, May 19 at Oak Glen Golf Course in Stillwater.
The Rangers won the tie-breaker with Roseville for the top spot after both teams posted scores of 351. Stillwater (359) and East Ridge (366) placed third and fourth in the tournament.
“It’s always nice to win that final conference match,” Rangers coach Andrea Brischke said. “The girls played really well and they grinded it out.”
Despite its fourth-place showing in the finale, East Ridge held on for the conference championship with 122 points. Stillwater finished second with 117 points, just one ahead of the third-place Rangers (116).
It was the fourth SEC victory in 12 events this season for the Rangers, who also won at East Ridge (Prestwick), Irondale (Les Bolstad) and Park (River Oaks). Not surprisingly, East Ridge led the way with five first-place finishes while Stillwater won three events, including the 18-hole mid-season event that is worth double points.
“Unfortunately at our mid-season [match] we did not play very well and that got us back a little bit,” Brischke said. “But overall, we won three conference matches and the overall 18, so it was nice. It was where I thought we would finish, top three for sure. I was hoping to be more of a battle with East Ridge, but they played a little bit more consistently throughout the year.”
Freshman Bella Leonhart led the way for the Rangers in the SEC Tourney with a 76, which was just two shots behind individual medalist Olivia Salonek of Roseville, who posted a 74. They were the only players to shoot better than 84 in the entire field.
Forest Lake eighth-grader Taylor Thompson finished in a tie for 10th place individually with a 90. Junior Hailey Stanius and senior Greta Krieger were not far behind at 92 and 93 to complete the scoring.
“Obviously Bella is our anchor and we seem to do well if she does well, so that was nice, but Taylor really played well and Greta had one big number but still finished strong and so did Hailey,” Brischke said. “Taylor had three birdies out there and was very consistent. She had a couple hiccups in there, but a 90 for her is really good. She was really pleased with it and so was I.
“Greta played really well. She just had one bad hole that really kind of made it for her what would have been a really good round, but still knew that we needed her to keep playing and forget about that hole.”
Forest Lake was in good shape with its next two finishers as senior Donelle Decker carded a 94 and junior Malia McKinnon was a few shots back with a 97.
Both players were well ahead of Roseville’s fifth scorer to secure the tie-breaker with room to spare. Roseville’s fifth score was a 107.
“Roseville has some really talented girls, but we’re a lot deeper,” Brischke said. “I think when it came down to that fifth score it was pretty evident we were going to win that.
“They all played well. To keep it in the 90s, Oak Glen is a difficult golf course with four or five holes where you can get a big number without hitting a bad shot.”
It has been a gratifying season and the coach is pleased to see the team hitting its stride down the stretch.
“These girls from when they began to where they are now, they’re a lot more consistent and they’re more comfortable and confident over their shots,”Brischke said. “They know they have the capabilities to shoot a really good round. It’s just a matter of putting it together and we’re hoping that will happen at sections for us.
“I was just really proud of them and they were very happy to have taken first place. The mid-season and a couple of invites we maybe didn’t play our best 18 holes, but it was nice to put in a full 18-hole round together for the team.”
One of just three players in the conference to finish with a nine-hole scoring average under 40, Leonhart was joined by Krieger and Thompson in earning All-SEC honors. Stanius, McKinnon and Decker each received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
After getting moved out of Section 7AAA following realignment by the Minnesota State High School League, the Rangers will compete in the Section 5AAA Tournament on May 31 and June 2 at The Links at Northfork in Ramsey.
“The girls were really pleased [on Thursday] and going into sections hopefully we can keep playing well and have confidence,” Brischke said.
