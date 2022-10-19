Norah Hushagen takes first place, boys’ Ryan Houseman back for second straight race
The Forest Lake girls cross country team won their second race of the season at the Tiger Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
“They have fun winning, … but they know that the meets they’re really aiming for are still coming up,” Forest Lake head coach John Fick said.
Sophomore Norah Hushagen added another win to her varsity resume with a time of 18:36.0 – nearly 34 seconds faster than second place.
“Nora is doing great. … She’s getting us the least number of points you can get, which is 1, and that’s pretty valuable,” Fick said.
Senior Ellie Hanowski (19:54.6) and freshman Anna VanAcker (19:57.9) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the race.
“They’re doing great,” Fick said. “Anna’s progressing really well – she’s doing great. And Ellie’s a senior that knows what she has to do, and she’ll do it.”
Fick added about Hanowski: “She is a very good athlete. Even when there’s some adversity, she’s doing pretty well.”
There was a lot of uncertainty heading into the fall season for Fick and assistant coach Erin Kvam. While the Rangers have had success, they’re still a young team, which Fick said can sometimes mess with consistency, but now he feels confident heading into the conference finals and section race.
“They’re appearing to be a pretty solid team,” Fick said.
He added: “They can go from running really well to just an average race for an individual for no apparent reason and generally the reason is that they’re young, and they’re not mentally, necessarily, always on their game.”
Two other runners who have been running well are eighth graders Molly McCarthy and Elsa Swenson.
McCarthy finished 14th with a time of 20:43.2 while Swenson finished 26th with a time of 21:42.6.
“[McCarthy] has run really well for how young she is,” Fick said.
The Rangers ran the conference finals race on Tuesday, Oct. 18, after press time, before sections begin next week.
“If we’re not on our game, we could be fifth place before we know it,” Fick said of heading into section play. “… They have to earn it and we’re not the deepest team there is. We don’t have a ton of kids, Duluth East has 70 kids out and Centennial probably has 50 and we have roughly 25.”
Boys cross country
The Rangers boys cross country team finished 10th out of 13 teams in the Tiger Invitational at Princeton Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
“It was OK,” coach Andy Richardson said. “We had some decent performances. It was tough with how it was super windy. … So that kind of put a damper a little bit on what some of the times and stuff could have been, but there were still some good things that came out of it.”
The Rangers’ top three finishers were senior Ryan Houseman (15th, 17:37.6), freshman Sam McCafferty (38th, 18:29.4) and sophomore Grady Mikyla (56th, 18:57.2).
Houseman ran in his second straight race after missing three consecutive races in September due to injury.
“Now he’s starting to get back into regular training and racing, and I think he’s going to have a good finish,” Richardson said.
As for the other runners, freshman Blake Tembreull (67th, 19:10.4), senior Cooper Larson (69th, 19:30.7), junior Logan Hays (71st, 19:37.4) and senior Jacob Mayer (76th, 19:55.3) finished in the top 76.
The squad has continued to grow as the season has progressed, and they’ve run at their best the past few races.
“I think it’s been going well,” Richardson said. “We had quite a few [personal records]. ... Especially with some of the younger guys, seems like it’s starting to come around a little bit for them.”
Mikyla ran a personal record at the STMA Invitational two weeks ago with a time of 17:47.5.
“That was his first time breaking 18, so that was good,” Richardson said.
McCafferty also ran a personal record in the same race, finishing 55th with a time of 18:09.8.
“Sam has been running pretty consistently well,” Richardson said.
Two other young runners Richardson said that have stood out are seventh grader Lucas Boe and eighth grader James McArdle.
At the STMA race, McArdle ran a 19.12.6 and Boe ran a 19:43, which was “awesome,” Richardson said.
“So some of those are pretty cool,” Richardson said of his young runners. “Those are definitely pretty encouraging to see where some of those younger guys are at.”
The Rangers ran the conference finals race against nine other schools on Tuesday, Oct. 18 ahead of sections begin next week.
“We have some really strong teams in our conference and section, so that part is definitely going to be tough but hopefully we’re ready to go and mix it up a little bit,” Richardson said of sections and conference.
