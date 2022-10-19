Ryan Houseman XC USE.jpg

Senior Ryan Houseman finished 15th at the Tiger Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 11, which was his second straight race after missing the three before that due to injury.

 Submitted photo

Norah Hushagen takes first place, boys’ Ryan Houseman back for second straight race

The Forest Lake girls cross country team won their second race of the season at the Tiger Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Tags

Load comments