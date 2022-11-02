Norah Hushagen

Norah Hushagen wins her fourth race this season at the Section 7AAA Championship race on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Anoka High School.

Norah Hushagen wins her fourth race of the season

The Forest Lake girls cross country squad won the Section 7AAA championship race on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Anoka High School. Sophomore Norah Hushagen was the individual winner of the race, her fourth win of the season. Hushagen won the race with a time of 17:29.10, nearly seven seconds faster than her time at the Suburban East Conference championship.

