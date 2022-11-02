The Forest Lake girls cross country squad won the Section 7AAA championship race on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Anoka High School. Sophomore Norah Hushagen was the individual winner of the race, her fourth win of the season. Hushagen won the race with a time of 17:29.10, nearly seven seconds faster than her time at the Suburban East Conference championship.
“It was exciting to see Norah win another race and set another PR,” Forest Lake assistant coach Erin Kvam said of Hushagen, who is entering state with the second fastest time run by any girl in Minnesota this fall. “It’s really difficult to run so fast on your own, so we are excited to see what she’ll run at state when there are other girls pushing her.”
It was Forest Lake’s third win of the season, but it was the most unique one, to say the least. The Rangers actually tied with Centennial at 60 points, which meant the sixth runner was the tiebreaker.
It was eighth grader Elsa Swenson at No. 6 who pushed the Rangers over the Cougars.
“She really worked hard to hang on and get us to first place,” Kvam said of Swenson.
Swenson finished the race in 24th with a time of 20:11.50, one spot behind senior Jordan Parent who completed the race in 20:11.30. In front of them were freshman Anna VanAcker (19:01.70) in sixth, eighth grader Molly McCarthy (19:45.40) in 13th, senior Ellie Hanowski (19:52.90) in 17th. Freshman Madeleine Bonnett came in 38th with a time of 21:52.80.
Kvam said the overall performance was good, especially since they dealt with some injuries over the past few weeks.
At the state meet on Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College, teams will bring nine girls – seven runners and two alternates.
“As a team, we’re hoping to be competitive at state and that all the girls have a good last race together for the season,” Kvam said. “It’s a hillier course than the last two that we ran, so that’s an additional challenge, but the girls are familiar with it and are ready to compete. Norah should be able to finish in the top five. We’re excited to see what the girls can do.”
Boys cross country
The Forest Lake boys cross country squad finished last in the Section 7AAA championship race, ending their season with no individuals heading to state. The Rangers finished with 179 points, 21 more than Cambridge-Isanti and 39 more than Anoka.
“Overall I liked how our guys went out and competed hard,” Forest Lake coach Andy Richardson said. “I also really like the experience that some of the younger guys gained by running in this race.”
The Rangers’ top two runners were senior Ryan Houseman (17:07.00) and freshman Sam McCafferty (17:23.10), who finished 14th and 24th, respectively. Richardson said they both ran nice races.
“Ryan we were hoping would be an individual qualifier for state and he came up just short. I know he was disappointed but also felt he raced hard, which is good,” said Richardson, who added that he was proud of Houseman, especially since he was injured for three weeks. “Sam had a great race; he put himself in the mix and he hung on tough the whole race. Not many ninth graders are running in the section race, let alone finishing where he did. I have a lot of high hopes for him going forward.”
Forest Lake’s other five runners at sections: sophomore Grady Miklya (17:57.20, 40th), eighth grader James McCardle (18:28.20, 49th), junior Logan Hays (18:39.30, 52nd), freshman Blake Tembreull (18:48:00, 54th) and senior Jacob Mayer (18:58.90).
The Rangers had an eighth grader, three freshmen, a sophomore, a junior and three seniors on the section roster. So the team will have six returnees for next season, and Richardson said there was a seventh grader and sophomore in the mix this fall.
“I think we have some potential and now if we get these guys to buy into putting the miles in in the offseason, I think we can have a really strong group going forward,” Richardson said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.