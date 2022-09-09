Forest Lake finished No. 10 at St. Olaf invite
The Forest Lake girls cross country team finished 10th out of 38 scored teams at the St. Olaf varsity invitational on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Forest Lake finished No. 10 at St. Olaf invite
The Forest Lake girls cross country team finished 10th out of 38 scored teams at the St. Olaf varsity invitational on Thursday, Sept. 1.
“It went pretty good,” Forest Lake assistant coach Erin Kvam said. “It was the first race of the season, so we had a lot of girls that were a little rusty and a lot of girls that had never run a 5K before. So [they’re] just learning how to race a 5K, but overall it was pretty good for a lot of them.”
The coaches remain optimistic about the team’s direction for this season.
“We’re still feeling really confident about the girls that we have, like Nora [who] ran a good first race,” Kvam said. “We have a couple of other girls that didn’t necessarily surprise us because we knew that they would run fast, we just [have] never seen them run a 5K before.”
Sophomore Nora Hushagen was the No.1 runner and finished fourth overall in the race with a time of 19:03.4. Senior Ellie Hanowski ran at No. 2 and finished 47th with a time of 21:02.4. Freshman Anna VanAcker ran at No. 3 and finished 79th with a time of 21:39.3. Eighth graders Elsa Swenson and Molly McCarthy were the No. 4 and No. 5 runners. Swenson rounded out the Rangers’ runners in the top 100, finishing 98th with a time of 21:57.2, while McCarthy finished 127th with a time of 22:26.5.
“So I’d say Elsa Swenson stuck out because she was a new runner last year and I think she’s really motivated this year and she ran a really good race,” Kvam said. “And I would say like Anna VanAcker, too, stuck out just because we didn’t know what she would run. And she ran really well for it being her first 5K ever, first cross country race.”
Junior Arielle DeYoung and senior Evelyn Hudrlik were the No. 6 and No. 7 runners in charge of displacing other team’s top runners. DeYong finished 143th with a time of 22:39.2 while Hudrlik finished 185 with a time of 23:21.5.
While they finished No. 10 as a team, Kvam said the girls are still getting their racing feet underneath them, but she’s still confident in the team’s abilities this year.
“We’re still feeling really good,” Kvam. “It was a little rusty, but they’ll get faster as the season goes on. They’re really positive and they come to practice and they put in the work and they work hard every day.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.