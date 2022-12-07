Rangers get a learning experience against Cambridge-Isanti
The Forest Lake Rangers girls basketball team played a back-and-forth game in their 48-43 loss to Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday, Dec. 3 at home, losing their first three games of the season. They fell 64-57 to Andover on the road in the season opener on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and 58-40 to Anoka in the home opener on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Forest Lake trailed 25-22 at halftime against C-I, which was a prelude to a tight second half. The Rangers were down 42-38 but then scored coming out of a timeout to get within 2 points. After regaining possession from a jump ball, with the chance to tie the game, they turned it over and committed a foul. Cambridge-Isanti took their 4-point lead back, and the Rangers weren’t able to recover from it.
“They wore us down and got us in foul trouble, and it just came down to who made some shots at the end,” Forest Lake coach Dave Ostercamp said. “Our girls are young, and we’re learning how to win.”
The Rangers’ missed free throws and late turnovers hurt them in the end, but Ostercamp said they were still in it with a chance to win, so he’s hopeful it’s a situation they’ll be able to take advantage of next time.
“[Come] crunch time, I’m excited to see them handle that again the next time, … so that’s a learning experience for sure,” Ostercamp said. “It’s good to get in those situations and see what happens and be able to look at the tape, and hopefully we will be there again soon.”
Ostercamp said he liked their defensive pressure and posts, especially how they limited Cambridge-Isanti’s Haylie Jerde to a single point, someone he said is a really good scoring guard.
Freshman Aubree Hultman and junior Cassidy Pitzl led the team offensively with 14 and 12 points, respectively; they are the team’s two leading scorers through the first three games.
Ostercamp expected it to be a tough battle because Cambridge-Isanti has more size than the Rangers – something he said he expects almost every game.
“We’re going to be undersized most every game, so we [have] got to keep being scrappy and defending the post as a team,” Ostercamp said.
It was a similar game to their season opener against Andover where it was a close game, and they held a 3-point lead at halftime, but the Huskies “made a few more plays” by the end, Ostercamp said.
Ostercamp said it was difficult to play back-to-back nights after a snowstorm rescheduled Tuesday night’s game to Wednesday.
Against Anoka, to whom the Rangers lost by 18 points, they just couldn’t score to get within single digits to make things interesting, according to Ostercamp, who added that both teams had size and experience.
Through three games, Ostercamp said he likes their defensive identity and physicality, but scoring remains an issue.
“We’re going to need to have an identity as defense; … hopefully that turns into some offense,” Ostercamp said. “We need that [defensive identity]. That can trigger some offense and then just capitalizing on the opportunities that you have.”
Ostercamp said he’s looking for some players to step up scoring-wise beyond Pitzl and Hultman. Pitzl has taken charge this season, leading the team with 55 points, an average of 18.3 points-per-game.
“She’s a really good player,” Ostercamp said of Pitzl. “She’s rebounding, playing defense — and her jump shot, you’re not going to see many jump shots better than hers. And so there’s a burden on her to score, and hopefully we can lighten that load a little bit.”
An interesting note about the Rangers’ schedule is their first three games were non-conference matchups, something Ostercamp said he likes compared to the season openers against conference teams. While they don’t want to lose section games, this at least provides film, gets the nerves out of the way and gives the team some runway, he said.
The Rangers played on the road against Park of Cottage Grove in their first conference matchup of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 6, after press time, picking up their first win of the season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.