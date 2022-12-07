GBB_Ryan.jpeg

Senior Emily Ryan dribbles the ball up the court in the Rangers’ loss to Cambridge-Isanti at home on Saturday, Dec. 3.

 Aaron Heckmann

Rangers get a learning experience against Cambridge-Isanti

The Forest Lake Rangers girls basketball team played a back-and-forth game in their 48-43 loss to Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday, Dec. 3 at home, losing their first three games of the season. They fell 64-57 to Andover on the road in the season opener on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and 58-40 to Anoka in the home opener on Thursday, Dec. 1.

