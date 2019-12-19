Braedon Gehrke, the senior leader of the Forest Lake/Chisago Lakes/North Branch bowling team, finished third in the state singles competition at Blainbrook Bowl in Blaine on Dec. 14.
Gehrke averaged a score of 228.5 pins per 10 frames in the competition. Tony Payne of Blaine, perhaps spurred on by home lanes advantage, won the championship. Zach Dukart of the state team champs Rochester Mayo was second. Brandon Kreyer of Irondale finished fourth to round out the podium.
Another Forest Lake senior, Aizec Olson, finished 11th in the competition with a 214.5 average and also managed to throw the only perfect 300 game on the day, in the fourth round of the six-game qualifying series. In all, 82 bowlers competed.
FL/CL/NB varsity player Emily Newbauer, a Chisago Lakes student, qualified for the girls singles tournament and finished sixth out of 34 with a 206.7 average, just two places and 6.1 pins per game shy of the podium. The girls placers, starting with the champion, were Sam Smith of Lake City, Brooke Salzman of Simley, Kaitlyn Krensing of Fergus Falls and Alexis Monty of Stillwater.
