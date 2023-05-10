Sophomore hockey standout will have tryout in early June
FOREST LAKE — The first phase of the annual United States Hockey League – a top junior hockey league for players ages 16-21 – draft took place on Tuesday, May 2, at 4 p.m., which happened to occur during the Forest Lake Rangers boys tennis team’s match at 3:30 p.m. in Woodbury.
A number of USHL teams connected with Forest Lake sophomore hockey standout Malachi McKinnon prior to the draft, so Corey McKinnon, Malachi’s dad, said it appeared like he had a strong chance of getting drafted.
“Kind of leading up to it, you get a little more nervous because you don’t know what team, or you don’t even know if you will get drafted,” Malachi said. “It’s a super exciting, weird feeling.”
But Malachi didn’t get the opportunity to watch the 2023 USHL Draft Show and watch the picks come in live because he competed on the court in his match against Woodbury.
“He was probably in a good spot because he was staying busy,” Corey said.
Corey and Andrea McKinnon, Malachi’s mom, who were watching the draft, each played a part in delivering the news to their 16-year-old son. About to serve in the middle of his match, Malachi looked over at his parents and saw his mom’s hands up in the air.
“Let’s go,” an enthusiastic Malachi wearing a gold shirt and black shorts recalled two days later. So now knowing he had been drafted, one more question still needed to be asked.
“Where did I go?” Corey recalled Malachi asking after he won his match in two sets.
“Fargo.”
The Fargo Force – who didn’t have a draft pick in the first, third or fourth round – took Malachi in the second round at pick No. 30.
“I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s awesome, that’s a great spot,’ because I got a buddy who plays in the NHL right now, he played in Fargo when he played in the USHL,” Malachi said, referring to Chisago Lakes product and Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte. “So I think it’s going to be awesome, because I went to his games up in Fargo a couple times – so I’m excited to be a part of that team now.”
The Force had been one of the teams the McKinnons were in communication with and built a relationship with early on.
“We were really hopeful that Fargo would be one of the teams just based on the relationship we built,” Corey said. ... “So certainly when Malachi’s name was called with Fargo, we as a whole family were ecstatic because the organization is incredible, the management and coaching is incredible, the geographic location and proximity to where we live is amazing. Tuesday was a really good day that will hopefully be the start of a really good chapter for Malachi.”
Corey said they’re happy about the outcome, and so is Malachi, who had one his goals of getting drafted to the USHL accomplished.
“Not much, not much,” a smiling Malachi said of how he’s celebrating. “I just got a lot of texts, a lot of congratulations, so it’s been awesome. ... It’s a cool thing, but nothing too big.”
Minnesota to New York
Malachi assisted on 34 goals and accumulated 52 points in 27 games for the Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team as a freshman during the 2021-22 season, second only to Gavin Middendorf, who posted a 62-point campaign in his senior year and was selected by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in phase two of the USHL draft this year.
“The biggest thing about Malachi that stood out to me is he really lives and breathes hockey,” said senior Elias Studier, Malachi’s former teammate and one of the boys hockey team’s assistant captains this past winter. “He watches hockey all the time. He just absolutely loves it, and that allows him to really learn the game and just be the best player out there.”
Malachi was on pace to break his freshman totals as a sophomore this past winter, scoring eight goals and 18 points in eight games. For those counting at home, that pace would have put him at 26 goals and at roughly 59 points over 26 games this season.
“He’s one of the better players in the state of Minnesota,” Brendan Collins, director of scouting for Neutral Zone, said on the USHL Draft Show.
“I’d say what stands out the most is he’s an excellent skater, puck handler and he has unbelievable vision,” Studier said.
After having an opportunity presented to him in late December to go to New York, Malachi left Forest Lake and joined the Long Island Gulls 16U AAA hockey team in the NEPACK 16U league. The LI Gulls ended up winning the 16U Tier 1 USA Hockey National Championship, and there will be a documentary on it coming out soon. Malachi said he focused on his shot during his time in New York, something he said significantly improved.
“That was a surreal experience,” Malachi said of winning, adding that the food tasted great, and he loved living in New York. “That was great to be with all the guys out there. ... It was a cool experience, something that I’ve never really experienced before.”
From the ice to the court
With the hockey season over, Malachi is back on his other turf –the tennis court, a nice break from the ice, he said. This spring his focus has largely been centered on his serves and having more consistency with the forehand.
“It’s great training for hockey,” Malachi said, especially for footwork and staying in shape. “I think it’s a pretty easy transition because I get to be with all these guys out here, and it’s so fun.”
As a freshman last year, Malachi went 9-5 in singles play and qualified for the individual state tennis tournament after placing second in the section tournament. Forest Lake boys tennis coach Ron Ingalls said Malachi’s quickness and strength this spring has helped develop his game even more.
“He’s just a super athletic guy [and] can get every single ball back,” freshman teammate Declan Johnson said. “You hit this amazing shot against him and then he’ll hit it back. I don’t know how, but he does.”
Malachi is 9-6 in singles and 1-0 in doubles this season.
Ingalls said Malachi, who has an “exceptional character,” is competitive and has that “hate to lose” mentality.
“I don’t have to worry about that drive in him,” Ingalls said. “He’s got it. ... I don’t think you can coach that.”
This past Thursday against Roseville, his opponent on the court featured an effective backhand – but wasn’t using his forehand as much. Like several other times, Ingalls and Malachi talked about it during the match. And one of the coaches later told Ingalls that Malachi adjusted.
“He has a teachable spirit,” Ingalls said, “and he listens well.”
Managing expectations
There can be a pressure in expectations that comes with being a standout in hockey and the No. 1 singles player on the tennis team, but Malachi said he tries to “live in the moment” – like he did in New York.
“I try not to think about it as much as I can,” Malachi said of the pressure.
As for what advice Lizotte has given Malachi: “Hard work will beat anything,” Malachi said.
Corey said they’ve seen Malachi grow significantly, especially through some of the challenges he’s had to overcome.
“I would say the biggest area is that he’s becoming more and more driven by the day, and we’re seeing that kind of manifest itself in sort of a two-fold perspective. … Getting drafted gets him that next vision of where he wants to go, but also through some of the setbacks that he’s had,” Corey said.
Malachi said they’re going to wait to make a decision about next season until they need to, and all options are still on the table. While Malachi enjoys the break on the court, he will lace up the skates again for the Fargo Force’s invite-only tryout camp on June 4-7 at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota.
“Now the real work begins of doing whatever it takes to make that team and use that as a platform to continue on a pathway of his career,” Corey said.
And Studier thinks his shot is great.
“I think being as dedicated as he is, his potential is limitless,” Studier said. “I think he’s an excellent player, and he’ll have a lot of success.”
