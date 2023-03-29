Schumacher Field is penultimate stop on the schedule
The 2023 Fox 9 Town Ball Tour will make a stop at Schumacher Field in Forest Lake this summer when the Brewers face the Anoka Bucs at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12. Produced by Lori Lees Fisher, Fox 9 is expected to have a television booth on-site for live news coverage of the event with reporters – and a weatherman – according to Brewers’ team manager Adam Gallatin. Live interviews with fans and players will also take place during the game.
“The Fox 9 Town Ball Tour has gotten bigger and bigger over the past few years,” Gallatin said. “And we are honored to have been chosen to host.”
The event will feature games, prizes, giveaways and free ice cream, in addition to the usual concessions for sale, Gallatin said. Admission to the game is free, per usual, and Gallatin said Fox 9 is expected to record some live hits from inside Forest Lake that day.
“We think Schumacher Field is a hidden gem, and we can’t wait to show it off,” Gallatin said. “We are hoping to get the Forest Lake community out to enjoy some great baseball and have a great time.”
The Forest Lake American Legion team will play before the Brewers’ game. Schumacher Field is the second-to-last stop on the schedule this summer with the schedule as follows, according to Fox 9’s website: Freeport, June 7; New Market, June 14; Gaylord, June 21; Litchfield, June 28; St. Joseph, July 5; Forest Lake, July 12; and Lonsdale on July 19.
