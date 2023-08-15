20230731_US Senior Am Qualifier-8359.jpg
Jeff Lawler

For the second time in his golfing career, Forest Lake’s Tim Peterson advanced to the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship, which will take place at Martis Camp Club in Truckee, California, on Aug. 26-31.

Peterson shot a 73 in the qualifier at Edina Country Club on Monday, July 31, which marked a one shot over par finish for second place and a spot in the finals in California.

  
Load comments