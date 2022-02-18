Rangers finish fourth in Section 7 meet
Last year the Class 2A Section 7 meet was a party for the Forest Lake gymnastics team, which won the team title on the way to a second-place finish at state.
This year was very different.
“We came into this meet knowing this was a totally different team from last year,” coach Lindsey Pierron said. “Last year we had four all-arounders; this year we only have one.
“So our expectation was that our girls would come in and just do their best routines.”
Elk River-Zimmerman, a newcomer to this section, won its third straight section title in the meet, which was hosted by the Rangers on Friday, Feb. 11, with a team total of 142.925. Forest Lake placed fourth with 137.175 points, roughly two points behind Cambridge-Isanti in third.
But Pierron saw more positives than negatives from her team’s effort.
“These girls deserve accolades for their performance, which was their best score of the season,” she said. “We’ve only got two girls in each event who were on the varsity to start the season; everyone else began the year on the JV.”
With that, Pierron was proud of her team and has high hopes for next year.
“I would say we had our best meet of the season – and it was the right time to do that. We had two freshmen, Hailey Henry and Elly Stamp, miss state by just a sliver. They both had amazing meets.”
Individually, the top three all-arounders, as well as the top three performances in each of the four events, qualify for state. Forest Lake’s Jasmine Stamp advanced to state in the vault by taking fourth with a 9.275 score.
She placed seventh on the bars with an 8.625 that was less than a point from earning a state bid, and she earned fifth in the all-around competition with a 35.450 mark.
“This year has been a big year for Jazzy,” Pierron said. “As a freshman, she was scoring the 31-range in the all-around. For her to improve to this score shows a lot of growth. She was a little wobbly on beam, but she was very strong overall.
“To finish in the top five in the all-around was just amazing.”
Two other Rangers just missed joining Stamp at the state meet. Henry came up just short on beam, placing sixth with a 9.025 score that was five-hundredths of a point before the final qualifier, Maren Merrick Melberg of Anoka. Henry also posted Forest Lake’s best score in the floor exercise with a 8.925 mark.
And Ellyanna Stamp, Jasmine’s sister, just missed advanced to state in vault, placing sixth with a 9.150 score that was a mere five-hundredths of a point behind Zoey Johnson of Elk River-Zimmerman.
“They are two freshmen who have shown tremendous growth this year,” Pierron said. “They are both a little disappointed, but they should be happy with what they did. You can’t be unhappy when you have your best scores.
“They showed a lot of maturity. It will be really fun to watch them in the future.”
Jasmine Stamp will advance to the Class 2A individual meet, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 19 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul starting at 11 a.m.
