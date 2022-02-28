Forest Lake senior Jasmine Stamp celebrates with Rangers coach Lindsey Pierron after completing her final vault at the Class 2A state individual gymnastics meet held at Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Senior Jasmine Stamp stood at the end of the vaulting runway, preparing for the final performance of her high school gymnastics career.
She started running, picking up speed as she raced to the vaulting board, then … ran past it.
“I was pretty sure that, if I didn’t touch the board, I would get a second chance to vault,” she explained. “Since my steps were off, and I wasn’t sure I would be able to flip that vault, I took a ‘drive-by.’”
That meant that Stamp indeed could take another shot at her vault, so she put chalk on her hands, took a deep breath, and tried again.
Stamp did take the second vault, and the four judges at the Class 2A state individual meet held at Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul on Saturday, Feb. 19 gave Stamp a combined score of 8.950 for her effort. Stamp had posted a better vault on her first attempt, and that score of 9.100 was good for 36th place.
“Her warm-up was not as good as her warm-ups normally are,” Forest Lake coach Lindsey Pierron said. “Things are different, and it’s the state meet, but Jazzy was able to shake that off, and I thought she did very well.”
Stamp said she was pleased with her performance.
“After I finished my two vaults, it hit me a little bit [that my career is over],” she said. “Before that, I was just focusing on the event. ... It’s a pretty sad feeling, because I have put a lot of time and effort into gymnastics. But I’m also happy, because I’ve had a pretty good season.”
Pierron said Stamp’s advancement to the state meet was a fitting conclusion to a solid career.
“Jazzy has improved by a point in every event since she has joined the gymnastics team, and that’s a big deal,” Pierron said. “She has shown development on every event, and she has been able to make tweaks here and there to get a bigger bonus, or perfect little things.”
But Pierron said that more than her skill improvement was her development as a person.
“She has grown up a lot. She’s always been a natural leader because she’s a good helper and really positive, but she has gained some confidence, and she has been a great captain for the last two years. Her growth here shows me that she’s going to be very successful in life,” Pierron said.
