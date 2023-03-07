Two wrestlers get their pictures on the wrestling wall
Junior Mark Rendl already knew he earned his picture on the wall in the wrestling room – an honor exclusively for those who finish in the top three at state – inside Forest Lake High School after beating Plymouth’s Dominic Heim in the semifinal match of the 220 weight class in the individual championships of the Minnesota Wrestling State Tournament at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, March 4.
But his face is already up on the wall, since he placed third a year ago. So after 2-0 wins over Centennial’s Marcus Whiting and Lakeville North’s Antonio Menard in the first two matches, the objective was clear: “I [have] got to get the state championship,” Rendl said after the 5-3 semifinal win over Heim. Another near miss wouldn’t satisfy him.
Not only did Rendl capture the 220 AAA state title, but he did it against Waconia’s Alex Riley, who beat Rendl twice this season. Rendl said he felt more comfortable because he previously wrestled him and kind of knew what to expect.
“When I was wrestling, I didn’t even know what happened,” Rendl said. “I was in a different zone, but then when it was all done, it just felt like the best thing ever.”
This milestone is something Rendl’s worked for since he started wrestling at 4 years old. You could see the excitement on his face on the mat when he finally did it. You could hear his emotions in the hallway after he achieved his goal. And you could see it on the wrestling staff’s faces.
“It’s the best thing of my life,” Rendl said, who ended the year with a 45-3 record.
While he didn’t change his pre-game meal, a Walmart sub, he did have to make adjustments to his training and preparation.
“It was just something that we specifically worked on things with him to counter shots and all the situations. … Really the entire coaching staff has been in his ear about those two losses,” Forest Lake head coach Joe Kunshier said. “We just really worked on match-specific things to beat Alex.”
That, in turn, changed Rendl’s mindset to remain focused, Kunshier said. Rendl attributed his increased strength as the major difference between these two years. And looking ahead to his senior season, he said he wants to get even stronger so he can repeat again next year. The state championship bout, Kunshier said, sits at the top of his list for the best matches he’s witnessed in the final round.
“It’s one thing to do it when you’re favored, but when you’re not favored – not by a kind of a long shot – to watch his determination and your coaching staff’s contributions to technique and match planning … come together,” Kunshier said, “that was one of the greatest examples of that I’ve seen in my coaching career so far.”
Two more Rangers place in top four
Junior Parker Lyden finished third in the 132 AAA weight class, the second highest placement for the Rangers and enough to earn his picture on the wrestling wall. Lyden secured the placement with a pin to earn the 7-0 decision over Edina’s Landon Nebel.
“It’s pretty exciting, especially ending it off with a pin,” Lyden said, adding that it was a fun atmosphere to wrestle in. “I would’ve liked to be in the finals, but lost, so we came back and got what’s best.”
Lyden punched his ticket to the third-place match with a 5-0 win over Brainerd’s Easton Dircks. A tight 6-4 defeat in the semifinal match to Waconia’s Lincoln Vick moved him to the consolation bracket after 10-4 and 10-5 wins over Rosemount’s Liam Anderson and Hastings’ Jack Bainbridge in the first and second round, respectively.
“He earned it,” Kunshier said of Lyden placing third and getting his picture on the wall after finishing fifth last year. “He’s been after that ever since he’s been a little kid. ... Third place in that bracket, which is a very tough bracket, it’s nothing to shake a stick at.
“It’s not going to be the pinnacle of his career, but it’s definitely a stepping stone to that state championship he wants.”
Meanwhile sophomore Grant Marr placed one spot later in fourth place after falling to Farmington’s David Parrow in the 126 AAA third-place match by fall.
“Super proud of Grant and the way he fought through this tournament and just the way he’s pinnacled at the right time of the year was great to watch,” Kunshier said. “Completely different wrestler than the beginning of the season.”
Marr wrestled in five matches to get to that point. He defeated Northfield’s Keith Harner 7-1 in the opening round of the tournament, but then he fell to Parrow 8-3 – which moved him to the consolation bracket — before they met again in the third place match.
Between the third-place match and the consolation semifinal, Marr won two dominant matches against Hastings’ Payton Erickson (10-0) and Shakopee’s Calvin Miller (7-0).
“It’s crazy,” Marr said of the atmosphere. “It’s nerve-wracking at first, but it’s super fun.”
Then Marr took down St. Michael-Albertville’s Ian Schutlz in a narrow 1-0 victory to advance to the third-place match. While he didn’t reach his goal of finishing third, which would have resulted with his picture up on the wrestling wall, he wrestled in his first state tournament after dealing with appendicitis kept him out last year.
“It feels great, first year wrestling at state because I had surgery last year before state, so it’s a really good feeling,” Marr said after winning his second consolation match.
Disappointment and experience
Senior Jake Aho won in the first round on the strength of a forfeit and then took down Willmar’s Cavin Carlson in round two before he lost in the semifinal round to Eden Prairie’s Zytavius Williams, who went on to win state, sending Aho to the consolation bracket. Aho placed sixth in the 120AAA class due to a diagnosed concussion that he suffered that forced him to forfeit his final two matches.
“That one’s tough to talk about because I’m not quite sure what happened there,” Kunshier said about Aho. “I don’t have an answer to what happened. It’s unfortunate. … That’s the low point of our tournament.”
Kunshier said he saw Aho progress from the start to the end of the season, and not having him around next year will be weird.
On the flip side, freshman Dayton Dale received some valuable experience even though he saw his run at the state tournament end early with two losses in each of his two matches against Willmar’s Conlan Carlson to enter the tournament and Shakopee’s Connor Warren on the consolation side.
“I think it’s important as a ninth grader to come here and see the lights,” Kunshier said. “It’s going to make him hungry for next year.”
Kunshier said Dale got a “tough draw” in the bracket.
“It’s just one of those things, it’s a growing process,” Kunshier said. “I would not be at all surprised if Dayton’s in a position where he’ll place at the state tournament next year.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.