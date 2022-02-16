Tredinnick barely misses state bid
The Forest Lake Alpine team experienced both the highs and lows of the tournament season when it competed in the Section 7 competition at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
On the boys side, one of the highs came from the performance of junior Mathias Longsdorf, who qualified for the state meet by finishing ninth. Longsdorf posted a run of 41.42 on the Red Course and followed that with a 41.02 on the Blue for a combined time of 1:22.44.
“Mathias did some strong, stable skiing that helped him put two good runs together,” coach Trevor Pinewski said. “We worked on some fundamentals leading up to the meet, and Mathias put those fundamentals to good use.”
Longsdorf competed in the state Alpine meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik on Wednesday, Feb. 16. That competition was not completed at press time.
Early in the section meet it looked as if Longsdorf would be joined at the state meet by sophomore Mathias Peterson, who posted a time of 40.62 on the Red Course to rank seventh. But Peterson struggled on Blue, and his 44.91 gave him a combined time of 1:25.53 good for 21st.
“Mathias had a fantastic first run, but he wasn’t able to duplicate it with his second run,” Pinewski said. “It was good to see him ski to his potential in that first run, and he’s only a sophomore. He still has time to make it to the big show.’”
As a team, the Rangers finished eighth with 260 points thanks to some strong performances by some young skiers. Junior Brighten Hallberg placed third for Forest Lake and 53rd overall with a combined time of 1:34.64; he was followed by seventh-grader Anders Peterson in 57th (1:35.79) and sophomore Matt Canzemius in 61st (1:37.35).
"Tristan Bodin is a seventh-grader who had a problem with his first run, but he will learn from that and improve,” Pinewski said. “Brighten, Anders and Matt had some solid runs, and they showed that have some skills to work with.”
In the girls race, eighth-grader Adie Tredinnick nearly notched a berth in the state meet. She placed 15th on the Red Course with a time of 42.66, then rode a time of 43.30 on the Blue Course to place 15th.
With the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team earning a berth at the state meet, that left Tredinnick roughly a half-second behind the skier who earned the final berth, Ilsa Bastiaens of Mahtomedi.
“Adie was right there with the leaders, so it was a bummer that she did not make it,” Pinewski said. “The good news is that, as an eighth-grader, she still has four more chances to earn a berth at state and compete there.
“For her to miss a state berth stings, obviously, but it’s exciting to know how close she is. I hope that’s what keeps the flame burning in her to keep improving.”
Close behind Tredinnick was sophomore Maja Henslin, whose runs of 43.84 on the Red Course and 43.52 on the Blue Course earned her 22nd.
“I thought Maja was fantastic as well,” Pinewski said. “She broke her ankle in the summer, so to get her back on the hill was a huge step. Her strong finish was the cherry on top.”
As a team the Forest Lake girls placed tenth with 219 points. The third finisher was seventh-grader Maria Longsdorf, whose combined time of 1:37.06 was good for 53rd place. She was followed by freshman Bella Koutek in 83rd (2:04.92), eighth-grader Katelyn Nellis in 87th (2:09.19) and eighth-grader Mackenna Guptil in 89th (2:13.71).
“The section meet is the highest level of competition some of these guys have ever faced,” Pinewski said. “Now that they have their feet wet, that should have a calming effect that helps them improve in the future.”
