Two first-year Rangers wrestlers place at state
Junior Aspen Blasko said she usually doesn’t read books, but she makes an exception for “Pound the Stone” by Joshua Medcalf, which the book description says is about an “intense and inspiring story of a young man’s journey through the obstacles, defeats, and eventual victories that come while developing grit on the path to mastery.”
For Blasko, it’s all about the mindset. While she didn’t change anything from last year, she added more mental mindsets — something she attributes to books and her coaches – because she admitted that nerves have gotten to her in the past.
“A blur,” Blasko said about returning to state. “I don’t know. My mind is never actually here.”
Blasko’s coach from Fargo Nationals warmed her up on Saturday, March 4, in her second appearance in the individual championships of the Minnesota Wrestling State Tournament. He reminded her to focus on variables she can control: attitude and effort.
“You can screw the whole match up in your mind before you walk out on the mat,” Blasko said.
Blasko said she focuses on the process and things she can control rather than the outcome and wins and losses because it’s wrestling at the end of the day.
“Emotions are turned off,” Blasko said after winning 4-0 against Bemidji’s Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm in the first round and match of the day. How long are the emotions turned off for? “The entire time [during the tournament],” she said.
Blasko knows a thing or two about wrestling. And winning. Blasko took down Rosemount’s Kamdyn Saulter 5-0 in the semifinals before winning the 114 class state title with a 4-2 decision in her finals bout with Luverene’s Bernie Rock.
“I’m not really thinking,” Blasko said about how she’s feeling after winning another title. “My brain is definitely not on planet Earth.”
As for the emotions? “They’re still kind of off,” Blasko said.
It’s her second state title after the inaugural state tournament sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League took place last year. She won two years when the tournament had been directed under the state coaches association. So, she’s technically up to four. And she became the first two-time state champion in Forest Lake school history.
“Aspen’s really a pioneer, not only in Forest Lake, but in the state,” Forest Lake head coach Joe Kunshier said.
The championship match truly proved a test for Blasko. Not only was she unfamiliar with her opponent, but she lost her head gear five seconds before the match. This tournament was a completely “different ball game” she said because of the tougher competition and unfamiliarity.
“Aspen has been really focused and really as relaxed as a wrestler can get,” said Aspen’s dad, Chris Blasko, who is also a Forest Lake assistant coach, said. “I’m just impressed with the way she wrestled.”
Not only did she overcome the unfamiliarity of her opponent, but she overcame a 2-0 deficit in the final bout. She tied the match at two points a piece thanks to a reversal and then pulled off a turk in the final five seconds for the victory.
“It was definitely more [special] because my matches were a lot tougher,” Aspen Blasko said.
Now she’ll celebrate in Florida as the Blaskos take a spring break trip for the first time in a long time, Chris Blasko said, because usually they’re preparing for their next wrestling competition.
“Aspen did what she does,” Kunshier said. “She did what she is good at to win, and she found a way to win against an opponent that she was very unfamiliar with, but had beaten some very good girls in her bracket.”
Two first-year wrestlers place
Sophomore Nas’ Jarae White lost 9-2 in the first round against New Ulm’s Elizabeth Dake, something she attributed to nerves and not having the right winning mentality when she entered the match.
“I almost had her,” White said. “I’m not even going to lie. I could have won, but I let fear get the best of me, like my anxiety got the best of me.”
But White rebounded with a 6-0 win over Lake City’s Ericka Hansen on the strength of a fall to advance to the fifth-place match.
“I don’t even know. Like words can’t describe right now, because I had the mindset of going in and winning like I should have had on my first match,” White said. “I think that helped me. I’m excited, excited.”
White said she almost quit the match because she was choking, so she’s glad she didn’t when she won.
“I lost to her before, and I was like ‘not again, not again,’” White said.
She said she was scared for her final match because she thought that win was luck. And it wasn’t, as White won the fifth-place match with another fall.
“For her to come here and win two matches at the state tournament on her first year, those are all good things for Forest Lake wrestling as a whole,” Kunshier said.
Freshman Savana Stans, who had been convinced by Aspen Blasko at lunch to join wrestling, almost quit wrestling at one point in January. But she decided to stick with it because of the experiences she could obtain even though she dealt with extreme anxiety at the Foley tournament in January.
Fast forward to March 4: She earned a medal with a sixth-place finish at the state tournament in the 165 class.
“It’s been chaotic,” Stans said of her journey of almost quitting to standing on the podium. “I don’t know how I made it this far. … I’m proud of myself. I went through it and did it, and now my season’s over, it’s OK.”
Stans fell 4-2 to Marshall’s Esther Say in the first round, but she kept her season alive when she won on the strength of a fall over Mora’s Shelby Strandlund. After that win, she could hear her dad from the stands.
“He screamed my name so loud,” Stans said. “I think the whole stadium heard it.”
Then Stans lost in the fifth-place match to St. Michael-Albertville’s Mylin Lemke.
“Savana’s a ninth grader in something that’s new with it being her first year of wrestling and [to] be all-state – that’s awesome,” Kunshier said. “She worked hard all year.”
Most importantly, Stans said she will be wrestling again next year.
“It’s amazing,” Stans said of state. “It’s a great experience. It’s nerve-wracking of course, all the emotions you’re feeling is just unbelievable.”
