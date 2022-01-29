Rangers crush CDH, goes 4-1 in duals
The Forest Lake wrestling team is getting healthy, with proof coming from two strong performances last week.
The Rangers pounded Cretin-Derham Hall in a home dual on Thursday, Jan. 20, then won all four matches in the Bluejacket Duals held at Cambridge-Isanti two days later.
“We’ve had as many as six different guys out of the lineup,” coach Joe Kunshier said. “It’s been a tough year because of sickness and injury and everything else, but it’s almost back to normal. We are just trying to tackle it week by week. It’s hard when you’re not wrestling with your entire team. But I think if we get everyone back and healthy, we’re a very dangerous team.”
Forest Lake dominated Cretin-Derham Hall thanks in part to four forfeits. But the Rangers also posted seven pins, including one by senior Andrew LeMire at 132 that took just 31 seconds and one by senior Colin McGeary at 220 that took just 47 seconds.
The Rangers then rolled through the opposition at Cambridge-Isanti to win the Bluejackets Duals for the fourth year in a row. They collected seven pins in a 54-23 win over Prior Lake; they notched three straight pins in the middle of a 43-21 victory over St. Cloud Tech; they opened with a technical fall and four pins to steamroll Sartell 62-12; and they rolled to six more pins to knock off the host school 64-6.
What pleased Kunshier most about the tournament was the willingness of wrestlers who did not begin the season in the starting lineup to step up and perform when their name was called.
Eighth grader Dayton Dale entered the lineup at 113 and went 3-1 with two pins, while junior Ethan Lincoln won one match at 220 and two at 285. And junior Jimmy Morgan was 2-2 at 138, with his two losses coming against state-ranked wrestlers.
“I think our kids have wrestled pretty tough in this tournament,” Kunshier said. “Jimmy Morgan has wrestled two top kids, and he’s given us two tough matches. He’s been behind good kids during his career, and he’s taking advantage of the opportunity.
“Ethan Lincoln has two wins against good kids. He came over from the football team, and what he has done makes us feel good as coaches, because he’s listening and learning, and he’s getting himself ready to step in. And he’s done a great job when he does step in.
“Dayton Dale has worked hard in practice, and in this tournament he’s filled in for Parker Lyden and has several good wins.”
Forest Lake has a busy week ahead, starting with a Suburban East Conference triangular at Irondale with Roseville on Thursday, Jan. 27, followed by a triangular at Centennial with Tartan the next day. On Saturday, Jan. 29, the Rangers will compete in the Cretin-Derham Hall Invitational.
And while all of the missing members of Forest Lake’s lineup may not be back this week, Kunshier is hoping to have them return soon.
“I don’t think there’s anyone who’s not going to be back eventually,” he said. “I know Parker Lyden is going to be back, and Jackson Marr is going to be back. Jordan Silvera is sick, but we expect him to be back.
“I don’t think there’s anyone who can’t overcome their injuries. My goal and hope is that we’re back to full strength in two weeks or so. We’ve had just about every illness in the book, so I would hope we’ve reached team immunity at this point.
“But kids are willing to step up, even if they’re banged up a little bit.”
