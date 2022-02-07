Senior Dan LeMire controls Andrew Larson from Wayzata during the Carlson Memorial Duals hosted by Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday, Jan. 29. LeMire pinned Larson and also beat state-ranked Kaidan Schrandt of Simley.
The Forest Lake wrestling team enjoyed a dominating week on the mats, winning three matches on Thursday and two more on Friday before winning two of three duals at the Carlson Duals sponsored by Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday.
The Rangers opened the week by sweeping three duals hosted by Irondale on Thursday, Jan. 27. Forest Lake swept Roseville 82-0 and pounded Two Rivers 69-9 before knocking off the host school 48-27.
The Rangers collected 10 forfeits and three pins along with one major decision in crushing Roseville, then added seven forfeits and four pins against Two Rivers. While Forest Lake did not gain any forfeits against Irondale, it did profit from seven more pins.
The following evening Forest Lake shut out Centennial 79-0 before whipping Tartan 77-3. The Rangers profited from six forfeits, five pins and two technical falls in beating Centennial, then collected eight more forfeits to go with four pins and a technical fall in wiping out Tartan.
Forest Lake then traveled to Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday, Jan. 29 to compete in the Sgt. Michael Carlson Memorial Duals.
In that event the Rangers defeated Lakeville North 54-20 and beat Wayzata 44-31, but lost to Simley, the No. 1-ranked Class 2A team in the state, by a 48-21 margin.
Forest Lake earned four pins and claimed five forfeits to beat Lakeville North. Five pins – one apiece by eighth grader Dayton Dale at 113, freshman Grant Marr at 120, senior Andrew LeMire at 132, senior Daniel VanAcker at 152, sophomore Hunter Gruba at 182 and senior Colin McGeary at 285 – paved the way for the win over Wayzata, the team immediately behind the Rangers in the Class 3A state rankings.
In the match against Simley, junior Jake Aho pinned Amilio Salas, who is ranked ninth in the state at 126, while LeMire earned a decision over Kaidan Schrandt, who is ranked fifth at 132.
Forest Lake returns to action with a dual at Elk River on Thursday, Feb. 3, then returns home the following evening to host a quadrangular with Minnetonka, Chanhassen and Woodbury that begins at 5 p.m.
