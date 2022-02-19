The Forest Lake wrestling team will enter section tournament action on an impressive roll after sweeping three matches at Minnetonka on Thursday, Feb. 10.
The Rangers posted three lopsided wins at the meet, crushing Buffalo 55-10, then besting the host school 60-12 before finishing with a 65-15 victory over Suburban East Conference rival Woodbury.
Against Buffalo, Forest Lake did not lose points until the 160-pound match, and by that time it had rolled to a 37-0 advantage thanks to two forfeits and three straight pins by senior Andrew LeMire at 138, sophomore Jackson Marr at 145 and senior Daniel VanAcker at 152.
Before that match was over, the Rangers had added pins by seniors Peyton Christenson at 170 and Colin McGeary at 285.
In the match against Minnetonka, the Rangers again jumped to an early advantage thanks to four pins in the first five matches. Eighth grader Cullen Christenson got things rolling with a pin at 106, while sophomore Parker Lyden registered a pin at 120, followed by freshman Grant Marr at 126 and xxxx Aiden Wasilik at 132.
Before that match ended the Rangers had added pins by senior Brian Bordenave at 152, freshman Trenton Frerichs at 160, sophomore Mark Rendl at 195, senior Jordan Silvera at 220 and McGeary at 285.
Another quick start aided Forest Lake in the win over Woodbury as the team got four pins in the first four matches by Cullen Christenson (106), eighth grader Dayton Dale (113), Lyden (120) and Grant Marr (126).
Before the end of the match, the Rangers had added a technical fall by Jackson Marr (138) and pins by Bordenave (160), Peyton Christenson (170), sophomore Clayton Syring (182), Rendl (195) and Silvera (220).
The latest state rankings by The Guillotine, a web site devoted wrestling in the state, has Forest Lake ranked No. 10 in Class 3A. Individually the Rangers have six different wrestlers ranked among the top 10 in their weight classes.
Lyden is ranked seventh at 113 pounds, while junior Jacob Aho stands third at 120 and Grant Marr is tenth at 126. LeMire stands ninth at 132, while VanAcker is the top-ranked wrestler at 152 and Rendl is rated fifth at 195.
But those rankings are out the window when Forest Lake competes in the Class 3A Section 7 team tournament hosted by Champlin Park on Friday, Feb. 18.
