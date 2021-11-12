Rangers earn 3rd state berth since 2017
The Forest Lake volleyball team’s drive to the Class 4A Section 7 championship nearly went off without a hitch.
Truth be told, one of the few glitches on the Rangers’ title ride came after the team accepted the championship trophy at Cambridge-Isanti High School on Saturday, Nov. 6. The squad was engulfed by the large number of students who came to cheer them to victory, and in that celebratory mosh pit a few fans and players tumbled to the floor.
Senior captain Maddie Sandstrom said the post-match chaos was not a surprise.
“The energy was over the roof,” she said.
That did not keep Forest Lake coach Sherri Alm from watching the celebration with a tinge of alarm.
“At first I was thinking, ‘How can we stop [everyone from falling]?’” she said. “Then I started to look around and see if our girls were getting up. Any injuries we got there would be really hard to explain.”
No need to explain, because it appeared no one was hurt. And there was no need to explain the excitement after the Rangers claimed the fourth state tournament berth in school history – and the third in the four seasons a state tournament berth has been available since 2017 – by thumping Blaine, the top seed in the section, in three straight sets by scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-23.
“Blaine is a good team, and they have a lot of firepower,” Alm said. “We tried to pick at seams in their defense and try to make them defend the entire court. And I thought our girls executed the game plan pretty nicely. They dialed in and really took care of business.”
The first two sets of that match played out in similar fashion, with neither team able to establish a lead early before the second-seeded Rangers would ride a scoring run to create a lead they would not relinquish.
“We played like a team,” senior co-captain Maddie Sandstrom said. “Our blocking and hitting were on-point, and the defense played phenomenally.”
The third set appeared to be different, though, as Forest Lake stumbled out of the blocks early and fell behind 7-2. But the Rangers started a run with back-to-back blocks and rumbled to a 16-10 advantage that forced a Blaine timeout.
Coming out of the timeout, the Bengals then made one more run, outscoring Forest Lake 10-3 to take a 20-19 lead.
“We told everyone to take a deep breath and shake it off,” Sandstrom said. “We said this next point matters, so just focus on that point – then build off that. If you give up a point, you shrug it off and go to the next point.”
And that is what the Rangers did, finding a way to clinch the match 25-23.
“We needed to play one point at a time,” Alm said. “We let a few points go [in the third set] because we weren’t mentally there. It’s one thing to have physical errors, but you can’t leave the court mentally, because the points you lose are something you can’t get back.
“I was proud of the way we battled back and earned the points we needed to win.”
Rangers beat Andover in semifinals
Forest Lake advanced to the section championship match by dispatching third-seeded Andover in three straight sets played at home on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Alm was pleased that her team showed a greater sense of urgency than it did in a lackluster quarterfinal win over Duluth East a week earlier.
“We knew we had to show up ready to play from the first point because Andover is a talented team,” she said. “I thought we showed up.”
The second set of this match provided several challenges to the Rangers’ mettle. On several occasions in this tight set, Forest Lake appeared to score the winning point, only to see the officials overturn the point and hand it to the Huskies.
“When you think you’ve won three different times, and to have a call change that, and yet stay the course and take care of business – that is awesome,” Alm said of her team.
When the Rangers needed a key point in that set, junior Bethany Weiss was the go-to option. And Weiss delivered, slamming five kills at the end of the set – not including an apparent kill that was overturned.
“She’s obviously a go-to, and she’s been a key to our success,” Alm said of Weiss. “She will tell you that it takes a pass, and it takes a great set off Katie [Brandl’s] hands as well. But her capabilities with the ball really were on display in this match.”
Weiss said she used the excitement of the set to raise her level of play.
“We just had to keep doing what we knew how to do in that set,” she said. “I like the opportunity, and I like how excited we can get when we make plays.”
Forest Lake closed out a tight third set with another kill by Weiss to clinch the match 25-20, 29-27, 25-23.
Rangers opened state against Eden Prairie
The Rangers opened state tournament play with a match against Eden Prairie, the tournament’s No. 2 seed and the third-ranked Class 4A team in the state, at the Xcel Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10. This contest was not completed at press time.
If it won, Forest Lake advanced to a semifinal match against either No. 3-seed East Ridge or Bloomington Jefferson Thursday, Nov. 11, starting at 3 p.m. The Rangers, win or lose that match, would again play on Saturday, Nov. 13, starting at 7 p.m. in either the championship match or the third-place contest.
If Forest Lake lost on Wednesday, it moved to the consolation bracket for a game against the loser of the East Ridge-Bloomington Jefferson match; that contest will be played Thursday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. The winner of that match will play in the consolation winners contest on Saturday, Nov. 13, starting at 11 a.m.
The Rangers return to state after a two-year absence – last year’s state tournament was canceled over COVID-19 concerns – and Alm said she could not be happier for her team.
“It’s awesome to get back to state,” she said. “It’s an honor to get there at all. It’s great to have this bunch of girls who play hard, and play for one another.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: Since this story was written the Forest Lake volleyball team has played in the Class 4A State Tournament and suffered losses to Eden Prairie on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and to Bloomington Jefferson on Thursday, Nov. 11. Photos and stories from those matches will be in next week's newspaper.
