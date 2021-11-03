Forest Lake volleyball coach Sherri Alm was happy that her team claimed a three-set victory over Duluth East in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament quarterfinal match the Rangers hosted on Thursday, Oct. 28.
But Alm was not particularly pleased with the way her team notched the win.
“We really didn’t come here and take care of business,” she said. “We were present, but we didn’t get after it and shut the door.”
That did not appear to be a problem at the start of the match, as the Rangers rode to an early 9-2 advantage. But Forest Lake never pulled away after that, instead allowing the Greyhounds to get within 4 points before winning the first set 25-17.
The Rangers appeared ready to pull away in the second set, scoring 5 of the first 6 points and building leads of 16-8 and 21-11 before grabbing a 25-15 win.
But in the third set it was Duluth East that jumped out to a 7-2 advantage before Forest Lake chased down the Greyhounds and tied the match at 12-12, then scored the next 5 points before winning 25-18.
As the second seed in the section, Forest Lake doubtless expected a more decisive win over the No. 7 seed – a team with an 11-15 overall record.
“You need to take care of business: Bring energy, take care of the ball and finish with an exclamation point,” Alm said. “It shouldn’t just be, ‘We won.’
“We have some timing issues, and some of those were caused by nerves. But we can’t have those against a strong opponent.”
Alm said that she did see good things from her squad, which improved to 19-10 on the season.
“We had some really aggressive middle attacks, and we made them play the whole perimeter of the floor,” she said. “This also was an opportunity to get everybody on the court, especially our seniors. It’s a chance to give players game time because they’re hard-working and capable. But that will shorten up as the tournament continues.”
Forest Lake hosted third-seeded Andover in a semifinal match on Wednesday, Nov. 3, that was not completed at press time. With a victory, the Rangers would advance to the section championship match against either top-seed Blaine or fourth-seed Centennial.
That match will be held at Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday, Nov. 6, starting at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.