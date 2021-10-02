The Forest Lake volleyball team emerged from a busy week with a 6-1 record – as well as the confidence that comes from dealing with adversity.
The Rangers won two Suburban East Conference matches during the week, then posted a 5-1 record to win the Greyhound Invitational hosted by Duluth East on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The week began with a three-set sweep of Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Junior Bethany Weiss finished with 15 kills, while junior Kaysie Bakke added 11; Weiss and sophomore Katie Brandl also had four service aces apiece in the easy victory.
“This match allowed for game play for all of our athletes,” coach Sherri Alm said. “It is nice to be able to find game time to recognize all of our team’s hard work and contributions to our program, and we don’t often have that opportunity in the tough SEC.”
Things got tougher in a match at Mounds View two days later. The Rangers lost the first and fourth sets, but responded with a 15-9 fifth set to win the match.
“The environment was loud and electric, and we needed to settle in a bit early,” Alm said. “Then we just didn’t show up in set four – if something could go wrong, it did – but we recovered nicely with a 15-9 win to take the match.”
Weiss and Bakke led the way with 19 and 10 kills, respectively. Weiss had six blocks, while sophomore Maddie Muellner and Brandl each had four and Emily McPhee had 13 digs.
At the Greyhound Invitational, the Rangers opened with a win over Deer River, then dropped a match to Grand Rapids.
“We had an injury that left us a little rattled [against Grand Rapids], but we rebounded nicely to beat Esko,” Alm said.
That 2-1 mark lifted Forest Lake into the Gold Bracket of the tournament, and the team responded with a two-set win over Calumet, Michigan. That earned the Rangers a spot in the championship match against Brainerd.
In that match Brainerd won the first set 25-21, but Forest Lake won the second 25-22 to set up a decisive third set. In that set the Rangers trailed 12-6, then overcame two match points to beat the Warriors 16-14.
“Our passer rating was 2.20, which is really good, and it allowed us to work to our strengths,” Alm said. “Several players had matches with a passer rating above 2.0 – [seniors] Greta Reifschneider, Ava Neururer, Josie Lerdall, Emily McPhee, Jonna Goehner, Maddie Sandstrom and [junior] Bethany Weiss. It is a key to our success.”
In the tournament, senior Alison Johnson split the setting load with Brandl; Johnson finished with 61 assists, while Brandl had 52. Weiss used an impressive .500 kill percentage to finish with 53 kills and had 28 digs, while Muellner had 20 kills and a strong .475 kill percentage and Bakke added 24 kills and nine blocks.
Forest Lake began this week with a home match against Stillwater on Tuesday, Sept. 28, that was not completed at press time. The Rangers will play at Woodbury on Thursday, Sept. 30, and at Champlin Park on Monday, Oct. 4, before hosting Roseville on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.
