The Forest Lake synchronized swim team will host its annual Synchronized Swimming Show on Saturday, May 7, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Pool. The pool is located at the Education Center, formerly Southwest Junior High, at 943 11th Ave. SW in Forest Lake.
At the event, which is in its 28th year, the members of the team will swim their solo, duet, trio and team routines. Synchronized swimming is a combination of swimming, gymnastics and dance. It consists of swimmers performing a routine of artistic and dramatic moves, accompanied by music, while in the water.
The event also will include a “Chuck-A-Duck” fundraiser, with proceeds going to the team.
Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets will be available at the door or from any member of Forest Lake’s synchronized swim team.
Rangers beat Columbia Heights
The Forest Lake synchronized swim team defeated Columbia Heights 37-10 on Thursday, April 21, in the team’s first “routine” meet of the season.
The Rangers swept all four portions of the competition. Ally Hoekstra won the solo competition with a score of 64.067, while Jordyn Munkholm and Alex Ready won the duet with a 64.567 mark. Munkholm and Ready were joined by sophomore Grace Chatwin to finish first in the trio competition with a 65.967 score, while the “team” of Chatwin, Hoekstra, Ready, Brynn Brady, Kalley Williamson and Emma Rogers-Wisniewski took first with a 63.733 score.
Forest Lake will swim against the combined team from Osseo-Maple Grove-Park Center on Thursday, April 28. The Rangers then will host defending state champion Stillwater at the Education Center Pool on Thursday, May 5, starting at 4:30 p.m.
