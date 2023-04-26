The Forest Lake Rangers synchronized swimmers know what they are up against this season in Section 1A with strong competition in Stillwater and Richfield, who finished first and fourth, respectively, in sections last year.
Forest Lake coach Laura Davidson said the competition level to qualify for state is high, but the team’s average score in figures is higher than it had been at the end of last season, so the Rangers are hoping to build on their performances the past two years, where they placed second in sections and third at state.
“We are anticipating a strong finish again this season,” Davidson said. “We are shooting to move up in the rankings.”
Forest Lake is off to a strong start with three wins in four meets. The season started with 29-0 wins over Columbia Heights and Osseo/Maple Grove/Park Center in the figures category. Forest Lake then beat Columbia Heights 39-6 in the routines category on Thursday, April 20, in their only meet last week after falling to Stillwater by a score of 20.5-to-8.5 a week earlier in what marked their first loss of the season.
“I am really impressed with how our athletes’ efforts have paid off so far, even with a loss to Stillwater,” Davidson said.
The team’s latest win over Columbia Heights left an impression, too.
“Several officials noticed our strong pattern changes throughout our routines,” Davidson said, “and we were impressed with the difficulty we incorporated into our routines.”
The Rangers are led by juniors Grace Chatwin and Alexis Ready, Davidson said, who also mentioned her strong senior class: Kalley Williamson, Delaney Chelgren, Emma Rogers-Wisnewski, Kassidy Engst and Anika Jensen. Davidson said freshmen Brynn Brady, Hailey Johnson and Elleame Fahning, as well as sophomore Destiny Schauer, are swimmers to “keep an eye on.”
The extended team routine is composed of these 11 swimmers, and the team’s theme this season is music from “Squid Games.”
“They are working so well together to put together a quality artistic and difficult team routine,” Davidson said.
The Rangers are working on their 22 routines right now, Davidson said, which run about an hour long.
“We still have work to do,” Davidson said, “but I am proud of the way the team is progressing.”
The Rangers’ final two meets before sections are against Maple Grove at home on Tuesday, April 25, after press time, and Stillwater on Tuesday, May 9.
“Our eyes are first fixed to section to qualify as many routines on to the state meet as possible,” Davidson said. “We need to keep making gains in our figure ability; we want figures to give us a boost at the section meet.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.