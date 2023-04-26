Synchro swimming team.JPG

The Forest Lake synchronized swimming team hopes to move up the rankings this spring after placing second in sections and third at state the past two years.

 Submitted photo

The Rangers won three of first four meets

The Forest Lake Rangers synchronized swimmers know what they are up against this season in Section 1A with strong competition in Stillwater and Richfield, who finished first and fourth, respectively, in sections last year.

Tags

Load comments