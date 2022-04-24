Rangers face section challenge from Stillwater
The Forest Lake synchronized swim team opened the season with two decisive victories in “figures” over Columbia Heights and a combined team from Osseo-Maple Grove-Park Center. That was followed by a 24-5 loss to Stillwater, the defending state champion.
But Rangers coach Laura Davison was not worried about the loss to the Ponies.
“Stillwater probably has one of their strongest teams in years,” she said. “I think they’re even stronger than they were last year. They are the gold standard in our state.
“But in every meet this season, the average scores of our extended team went up, and that was exciting to see. It means they are growing, and they are taking seriously their role as leaders on the teams.”
The “extended” team, which competes at the highest level, lost three seniors to graduation but returns sophomore Grace Chatwin, an all-state selection last season, along with seniors Alexis Hoekstra and Jordyn Munkholm.
That group will be bolstered by the addition of five competitors from the “long” team that finished second at last year’s state meet. That quintet features eighth grader Brynn Brady and juniors Delaney Chelgren, Kassidy Engst, Emma Rogers-Wisnewski and Kalley Williamson.
“We do have a lot of top swimmers back, and we have some new swimmers who have come to us and are really strong,” Davison said, who noted that the team roster is slightly smaller than in the recent past with 30 girls participating.
The “figures” portion of the season has each swimmer compete in the same set of technical elements, with judges grading each of those elements. Now the team has moved to “routines,” where the swimmers compete in small groups and present a choreographed series of movements based on a theme.
The theme of the extended team’s program is “prisoner,” with two swimmers free while the other six try to contain them. The long team’s program is themed “fashionista,” using music from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” while the two “short” teams are developing programs shaped around music from the various “Ghostbusters” movies, and music commonly used at roller rinks in the ‘70s, respectively.
The team’s first routine meet is Thursday, April 21, at Columbia Heights.
“The girls are excited about moving to routines, and they are working hard to prepare for that,” Davison said. “It’s been super-fun to see the girls get excited about the music and the choreography.”
Last season Forest Lake finished third in state behind Stillwater and longtime champion Wayzata.
“We’re hoping to hold on to third place this year,” Davison said. “We think that is something these girls can accomplish as long as they keep working hard and making progress.
“But we’re in the same section as Stillwater, so it’s a challenge to qualify teams out of our section to state. The greater number of our teams that qualify for state, the better our chances to finish third.”
