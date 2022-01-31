While Forest Lake boys swim coach Dominick Mancini may have been disappointed by his team’s 99-76 loss to East Ridge in a Suburban East Conference meet held at the Forest Lake Education Center on Thursday, Jan. 20, he was not upset.
The coach knew his Rangers are battling through a portion of the schedule that offers plenty of work and few breaks.
“Our guys are tired,” Mancini said. “Some of those guys were feeling it in this meet. But they kept working, they toughed it out, and that’s all you can ask.”
The meet marked the team’s sixth competition in just 15 days, and Mancini admitted that the practice schedule was not lessened in any way to provide rest. The result was a challenge that was as much mental as it was physical.
“Your body will do the work, but you have to want to do it, and you have to make your body do the work,” Mancini said. “The coaches and I work to make it fun, especially on Fridays when we do a lot of different things. But it can drain you.
“We stay positive, and the kids stay positive with one another. The leadership on this team has done a great job of encouraging one another.”
The Rangers won two events against East Ridge before the Raptors started swimming strictly exhibition.
Forest Lake’s 200 medley relay of sophomore Sam Trocke, junior Ryan Eddy, senior Devin Johnson and junior Brady Thompson opened the meet with a win thanks to a time of 1:54.72, while sophomore Beau Brady took first in the 100 free with a 54.43 clocking.
Freshman Eric Gregiore won the 100 breast with a time of 1:19.19, while the 400 free relay of Brady, senior Brody McGovern, junior Riley Siedow and junior Joe Galsworthy finished first with a 3:47.37 clocking.
Mancini said he appreciates the leadership of the team’s two seniors, Johnson and McGovern.
“Brody McGovern and Devin Johnson are doing a great job of stepping in and leading,” Mancini said. “They lead cheers, they give fist-bumps and high-fives. And they both work hard in practice and in meets, so they lead by example.
“And the junior class – Deacon Andre, Ryan Eddy, Joe Galsworthy, Brady Thompson and Riley Siedow – also have been good leaders who have stepped up as well. It’s been a great team effort from top to bottom.”
The Rangers return to action on Thursday, Jan. 27, when they host Roseville at the Forest Lake Education Center starting at 6 p.m. Forest Lake then will compete in the Cambridge-Isanti Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 29.
“The meets will slow down, but the practices won’t,” Mancini said.
