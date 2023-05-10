Twelve more Forest Lake student-athletes signed their national letters of intent at a ceremony on Monday, May 8.
Brianna Thompson (soccer at Hamline University), Brady Thompson (pole vault at the University of Wisconsin-Stout), James Oberholtzer (soccer at Bethel University), Vince Valentini (football at Bethel University), Jake Deeb (football at Gustavus Adolphus College), Bryson Mohs (baseball at Dakota County Technical College), Jake Tobritzhofer (baseball at the University of Minnesota-Morris), Marcos Gallegos (baseball at the College of St. Scholastica), Maddie Eichinger (dance at the College of St. Benedict), Bella Hesli (dance at the College of St. Benedict), Olivia Lyden (soccer at Crown College) and Natalie Daniels (soccer at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls) signed letters.
Others signed on Nov. 9: Kaysie Bakke (volleyball at Northern Michigan University), Emma Halweg (lacrosse at the College of St. Benedict), Ellie Hanowski (cross-country/track at the University of Minnesota Duluth), Julia Hayek (lacrosse at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls), Jordan Parent (Nordic skiing at Northern Michigan University) and Bethany Weiss (volleyball at Upper Iowa University).
Others signed on Feb. 1: William Caldwell (football at St. John’s University), Ethan Lincoln (football at St. John’s University), Malia McKinnon (hockey at Bethel University), Aliyah Neeser (softball at the State University of New York-Cobleskill) and Hailey Stanius (hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point).
