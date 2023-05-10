Twelve more Forest Lake student-athletes signed their national letters of intent at a ceremony on Monday, May 8.

Brianna Thompson (soccer at Hamline University), Brady Thompson (pole vault at the University of Wisconsin-Stout), James Oberholtzer (soccer at Bethel University), Vince Valentini (football at Bethel University), Jake Deeb (football at Gustavus Adolphus College), Bryson Mohs (baseball at Dakota County Technical College), Jake Tobritzhofer (baseball at the University of Minnesota-Morris), Marcos Gallegos (baseball at the College of St. Scholastica), Maddie Eichinger (dance at the College of St. Benedict), Bella Hesli (dance at the College of St. Benedict), Olivia Lyden (soccer at Crown College) and Natalie Daniels (soccer at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls) signed letters.

