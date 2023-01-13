The Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey team improved to 6-10 overall and 4-7 in Suburban East Conference play with conference wins over White Bear Lake and Cretin-Derham Hall in their only two games last week. After starting the season 2-9, the Rangers have won four of their past five games and sit fifth in the SEC with 8 points – 4 points behind East Ridge.
The Rangers defeated the Bears 2-1 on the road on Thursday, Jan. 5, with goals from senior Maddy Monette at the 16:28 mark of the first period and then senior Malia McKinnon’s game-winning goal at the 7:07 mark of the third period. Sophomore Rylen Kissel and senior Ellie Hanowski picked up assists on the goal and McKinnon assisted on Monette’s tally. After outshooting White Bear Lake 18-6 in the first frame, the Bears brought pressure in the final two periods, where they outshot the Rangers 24-15. Freshman Taylor Thompson earned the win with a 29-save performance.
Forest Lake won their third straight with a 6-3 win over East Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 7, at home. After a scoreless first frame, the Rangers scored four goals in their second period offensive surge. Monette scored twice more and now has five goals on the season. Junior Sami Pool and senior Ava Saxe added a goal each to make it 4-1 game heading into the third period after Monette’s goal. Hanowski and McKinnon, who leads the team with 12 goals through 16 games, scored third period goals in the win. Forest Lake outshot CDH 42-24, went 1-for-4 on the power play and was backstopped by a 21-save win from senior goaltender Adria Haley.
The Rangers have a busy week with three non-conference games. Forest Lake lost 2-1 to Blaine on Thursday, Jan. 12 and now hit the road for games against Duluth on Friday, Jan. 13, and Grand Rapids-Greenway on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Boys hockey
The Forest Lake boys hockey team suffered two conference game losses last week with a 6-1 loss to White Bear Lake on Thursday, Jan. 5, on the road and a 8-1 loss at home against East Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Rangers sit in last place in the Suburban East Conference play with a 0-4 record and 3-7 overall.
The Rangers allowed three goals within a span of 4:12 in the first period against White Bear Lake before the Bears added two more in the middle frame to take a 5-0 lead heading into the third period. Junior Riley Middendorf broke the shutout bid with a goal at the 7:45 mark of the final frame before the Bears added another tally in their eventual 6-1 win. Despite allowing six goals, junior Andrew Saxe managed to finish with a .906 save percentage because he faced 64 shots in the loss.
Once again, the Rangers found themselves in a 3-0 hole against East Ridge after two periods. Junior Caden Speidel scored the lone goal, assisted by senior Elias Studier, at the 0:52 mark in the final frame to break the shutout before East Ridge went on a five-goal scoring surge. Forest Lake was outshot 33-19 and allowed five power-play goals in the loss.
The Rangers fell 6-2 to Park of Cottage Grove on Thursday, Jan. 12 for the team's third straight loss before their game against Woodbury on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Nordic ski
The Forest Lake girls Nordic ski team placed eighth while the boys team finished 10th at the Mesabi East Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7, which had 57 schools competing. On the girls side, junior Chloe Erickson (0:18:51.4) and senior Maria Stockinger (0:20:53.3) finished 14th and 52nd, respectively, in the classic. Meanwhile, senior Evelyn Hudrlik (0:17:13.9), freshman Madeleine Bonnett (0:18:07.7) and sophomore Norah Hushagen (0:18:58.0) finished 10th, 18th and 43rd, respectively.
On the boys side, junior Jacob Kensy (0:15.35.1) and freshman Jonas Hebert (0:17:33.3) finished sixth and 50th, respectively, in the classic. In the freestyle, senior Ryan Houseman (0:15:23.3) and junior Johnny Rink (0:16:29.9) finished 25th and 47th, respectively. Forest Lake’s competed in their meet on Wednesday Jan. 11, at Lake Elmo Park Reserve before another meet on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Gymnastics
The Forest Lake girls gymnastics team finished third out of five teams in an invitational at Watertown-Mayer High School on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Rangers finished with a season high score of 137.250, which was below Dickinson (145.200) and Stillwater (145.300) but above Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka and St. Peter.
Junior Sami Ernst finished with an all round score of 35.9, which was good for seventh place. She placed fifth on bars and vault with a score of 8.9 and 9.45, respectively. Sophomore Ellyana Stamp finished seventh on vault with a score of 9.25 while sophomore Hailey Henry finished fourth on floor with a career high score of 9.35.
The Rangers are scheduled to have a meet against Cretin-Derham Hall and Mounds View/Irondale at home on Friday, Jan. 13.
Dance
The Forest Lake dance team finished fifth in kick and sixth in jazz out of 11 schools at a varsity invitational at Bloomington Kennedy High School on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Rangers tied with Waconia in rank score in both kick (13) and jazz (16), but Waconia won both after the best and worst rank scores from judges were included in the tiebreaking situation. The Rangers’ next meet is Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Wrestling
The Forest Lake Rangers boys wrestling team beat Woodbury 46-36 and Roseville 54-24 in a triangular at Roseville Area High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, before finishing fourth out of 11 teams at the Tom Keating Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Rangers finished with 146.5 points, which was 15 points behind Royalton-Upsala and 22 points behind Shakopee in third and second place, respectively. Sophomore Grant Marr won the 126 weight class while senior Jake Aho (120), junior Parker Lyden (132), junior Mark Rendl (220) and senior Evan Locke (295) finished second in their respective classes. Sophomore Devin Struntz finished third in the 106 class. The Rangers are scheduled to wrestle against Park on the road on Friday, Jan. 13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.