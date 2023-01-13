The Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey team improved to 6-10 overall and 4-7 in Suburban East Conference play with conference wins over White Bear Lake and Cretin-Derham Hall in their only two games last week. After starting the season 2-9, the Rangers have won four of their past five games and sit fifth in the SEC with 8 points – 4 points behind East Ridge.

The Rangers defeated the Bears 2-1 on the road on Thursday, Jan. 5, with goals from senior Maddy Monette at the 16:28 mark of the first period and then senior Malia McKinnon’s game-winning goal at the 7:07 mark of the third period. Sophomore Rylen Kissel and senior Ellie Hanowski picked up assists on the goal and McKinnon assisted on Monette’s tally. After outshooting White Bear Lake 18-6 in the first frame, the Bears brought pressure in the final two periods, where they outshot the Rangers 24-15. Freshman Taylor Thompson earned the win with a 29-save performance.

Tags

Load comments