The Forest Lake softball team has not allowed a dreary April deter it from a strong start to the season.
The Rangers have won four of their first five games of the year, with all of those contests coming in Suburban East Conference play.
“We haven’t been out a lot, and games have been postponed for a variety of different reasons,” coach Sean Hall said. “Any time we have a chance to get on the field, that’s good for us.”
Forest Lake opened the season with a 10-0 win over Irondale on Monday, April 4, as sophomore pitcher Hannah Tong threw a three-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts. Tong and Madison Muellner each homered in the victory to lead the Rangers’ 11-hit attack.
Junior Bethany Weiss collected six RBIs to carry Forest Lake to a 7-3 victory over Park of Cottage Grove on Monday, April 11. Weiss had a triple, home run and sacrifice fly, while eighth grader Avery Muellner struck out 10 in seven innings for the win.
The Rangers then claimed a 5-1 win over Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, April 19, before White Bear Lake’s Chloe Barber struck out 10 and did not allow a hit to pitch the Bears to a 2-0 victory at Forest Lake on Thursday, April 21.
Tong surrendered just three hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings in the contest.
“Chloe Barber of White Bear pitched a great game – one of the best games I’ve seen since I’ve been here at Forest Lake,” Hall said. “Seeing that kind of pitching will make us better, though, because we’ll have to make adjustments.”
The Rangers wasted no time getting back in the win column, earning a 5-1 home win over East Ridge the next evening. Junior Cierra Moore paced the offense, collecting two doubles among her three hits, while Muellner notched six K’s while giving up just five hits in seven innings of work.
Forest Lake begins this week tied with White Bear Lake for second place in the SEC with a 4-1 record that trails only Stillwater, which is 4-0 in league action.
The Rangers played their next five games on the road, starting with contests at Mounds View on Monday, April 25, and at Irondale two days later that were not completed at press time.
Forest Lake plays at Woodbury on Thursday, April 28, before traveling to Roseville the following afternoon. The Rangers will tangle with Stillwater on the Ponies’ home field on Monday, May 2, before Forest Lake returns home to host Park of Cottage Grove on Wednesday, May 4, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.