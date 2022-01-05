Several members of the Forest Lake boys and girls soccer teams earned postseason honors for their play this past fall.
On the boys side, junior James Oberholtzer received All-Suburban East Conference honors, while junior Marco Valente Barron received honorable mention accolades.
For the girls, junior Natalie Daniels was named to the All-SEC team, while honorable mention choices included seniors Madi Carroll and Jill DuPaul as well as sophomore Kylie Bloomstrom.
Both teams also featured a number of students who earned the Academic Spotlight Award, which is given to any sophomore, junior or senior with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. On the boys team, 24 of the 38 eligible athletes were so honored, as were 21 of the 25 girls who were eligible.
