For decades, the Forest Lake Area School District manually painted sports fields. Kyle Young, Forest Lake’s community education athletics and facilities coordinator, said it took two staff members up to four hours to measure, set the lines and paint each field. Now that will no longer be necessary thanks to a recent purchase by the school district: a robot.
The district recently purchased a roughly $50,000 robot from a company called Turf Tank in December, Young said. He said the district had been searching into potential ways to improve the task when a sales representative from Turf Tank reached out to the district about the robot. Over time, Young said it’s going to help the district save money on labor costs and other equipment.
“We see cost increases going up across the board with our equipment needed, so this will save our expenses over time,” Young said. “With the shortage of manpower available, combined with the immense savings of time to utilize GPS to paint each field, the overall efficiencies and savings to community education and our entire district will be worth the purchase significantly.”
Young said there were several reasons behind why it made sense for the district: time, manpower, the volume of paint required and the rising cost for products, such as tape measures, stencils and paint itself, which are now pricier than before.
A key issue Young said was the manpower and equipment needed because of the number of fields in various locations, so now this reduces all of that, especially with maintaining equipment. Young said staff also dealt with problems relating to tape measures and string line during painting operation, so this robot eases the entire process for everyone involved.
What used to take three to four hours per field can now be done in as little as 20-30 minutes, and the robot has the ability to put GPS locations into place to paint said fields, Young said. What’s more is that it also requires just 50% of the paint to accomplish the task, he added.
“While the way we had been painting had been what worked best at the time, we have seen a growth in demands for fields and turn around time,” Young said. “This is turning a new page into efficiently spending time and funds to best suit our needs along with our program’s needs.”
