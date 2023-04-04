Turftank.jpg
TurfTank

For decades, the Forest Lake Area School District manually painted sports fields. Kyle Young, Forest Lake’s community education athletics and facilities coordinator, said it took two staff members up to four hours to measure, set the lines and paint each field. Now that will no longer be necessary thanks to a recent purchase by the school district: a robot.

The district recently purchased a roughly $50,000 robot from a company called Turf Tank in December, Young said. He said the district had been searching into potential ways to improve the task when a sales representative from Turf Tank reached out to the district about the robot. Over time, Young said it’s going to help the district save money on labor costs and other equipment.

Tags

Load comments